YouTube stars Rhett and Link think it’s their time





We had a wardrobe and a prop room, and people were like, Does anyone want that? Mr. Hecox called back. Brian Flanagan, COO of Mythicals, says the company’s business model is different from that of early YouTube companies. While the bulk of Mythicals’ revenue comes from advertising, the company doesn’t sell its own ads like multi-channel networks used to, instead relying on platforms like YouTube and Snapchat for its sales capabilities. And Mythical focuses on creating and owning shows by video creators rather than just providing services to them. There are other challenges to running a two-star-centric online video business. Hank and John Green, creators of popular YouTube franchise Vlogbrothers, have said in interviews that YouTube stars don’t evolve, which means the same person can’t be in two places at once. But there are ways around this problem, said Hank Green, such as introducing new hosts to popular shows and giving them spinoffs after viewers get used to them, like NBC did with Frasier from Cheers. John Green said that while creators still share ad revenue for some deals with distributors like YouTube, the financial situation has improved over the years. It may have been 2008 or 2009 when a group of creators were paid like $5,000 by Carls Jr. to eat a burger in a YouTube video, John Green says, recalling that the sum was considerable for the creators online at the time. Luckily they didn’t ask us. The next chapter of Mythicals is an accelerator program aimed at giving up-and-coming creators capital to start their business without resorting to their father-in-law’s basement. Mythical will take stakes in these creator businesses and advise them, Neal said, helping them avoid issues that often plague creators, such as fatigue and ups and downs. You hear the Lambo stories, you hear the scandal stories and you hear the burnout stories, Mr. Neal said. But the story we tell creators is a story of success, opportunity and health.

