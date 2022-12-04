Bollywood Celebs Qala Review I loved it





Qala tells the story of the eponymous young singer and is set in the 1930s and late 1940s. The film was released on December 1, 2022, winning the hearts of viewers as well. Anvita Dutt wrote the screenplay and directed the film. A gifted singer with a budding career faces the pressure of success, her mother’s disapproval, and the voices of doubt within her while being haunted by her past. Tripti Dimri, Guru Haryani and Babil Khan starred in the film. Definitely winning hearts. Even Bollywood celebrities write amazing reviews after watching movies. Bollywood Celebrity Qala Review Anushka Sharma, who makes a brief appearance in “Beginhas since praised the film and Tripti’s untapped talent. Sharma shared a poster for “Beginon his Instagram story and wrote an article praising it, describing it as a “piece of beauty”. She wrote: “A daughter yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It is both heartbreaking and exhilarating. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that tells this detailed and heartbreaking story to portray the emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that has never been done before by a movie. The actress went on to thank Anvitaa Dutt, writer and director of the film, for the exquisite narration. “UFF @anvita dee! Your storytelling is so authentic and unique, and you do it in a poetic or artistic way. You did a fantastic job of detailing this film. She also gave Triptii high marks for her performance: “@tripti dimri WOW! One of the most gifted actors of this generation is you! Your acting maturity and artistic innocence are so rare!” On the other hand Anurag Kashyap drops“Anvita Dutt is the most unique voice that has appeared in Indian cinema for a long time and it is one to be celebrated and I hope that voice will grow stronger over time. Qala is a masterpiece, it’s flawed but nonetheless a masterpiece Anvita and her [email protected]_dimri go all out and evoke so much in me with this film. Hansal Mehta Wrote“First Bulbul and now Qala. Anvita Dutt is such a unique filmmaker. Her aesthetic choices, storytelling and characters are magical, brave and uncompromising. I preferred Bulbul over Qala but neither film is inferior to the other – it is a subjective and personal choice. Suggested Reading – Qala and other recent films that depict complicated parental relationships

