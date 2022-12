Akshay Kumar laughs heartily as his fan impersonates “Raju” on the street, fans say “Hera Pheri 3 Mein Aajao, Fees Ka Matter Hai Toh Hum…”

Akshay Kumar has been making headlines ever since he announced his retirement from the hit franchise Hera Pheris 3rd episode. Shortly after reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing the actor made headlines, Kumar cited creative differences as the reason for his fallout with the makers. While much continues to be said and written about the whole fiasco, Akki recently crossed paths with a fan who was seen impersonating his HP character Raju after meeting his favorite actor. After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others, the Good Newwz actor is the latest Bollywood actor who recently landed in Jeddah to grace the 2022 Red Sea International Film Festival. A while back, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share an interesting video from Jeddah where he saw his fans waving while sitting inside the car. The hilarious clip opens with a die-hard fan posing as Hera Pheri’s Raju shortly after seeing it. He is later seen putting on sunglasses and striking the same pose. While we can clearly see him laughing his heart out at his fans’ actions, he was then seen happily obliging for selfies with them. Akshay Kumar captioned the video, Haha for the sweetest reason my Hera Pheri fans are just rocking my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all. Shortly after the video hit the web, netizens couldn’t help but ask Akshay Kumar to return to the franchise. Commenting on the same, one user wrote, Sir apne dekh hi liya hera pheri ka kitna fan following hai. Ab please take it 3 times. Another wrote, Hera Pheri 3 main aajao. Fresh agar ka matter hain toh hum sab milke karlenge aap haa toh karo yar. #norajunoherapheri sans akki Hera pheri mai woh maja nahi hai Bhul bhulaiya 2 dekhi jai shree ram Akshay sir read the 3rd and 4th comments. Coming back, do you think Akshay Kumar will listen to fan requests and return to Hera Pheri 3? Let us know. In the meantime, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read: Sanjay Dutts follows Dulhe Raja immortalized by a shepherd as he dances with his gang and flock of sheep in this viral video, you can’t miss the Ghoda! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/akshay-kumar-laughs-heartily-as-his-fan-poses-as-raju-on-the-street-fans-say-hera-pheri-3-mein-aajao-fees-ka-matter-hai-toh-hum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos