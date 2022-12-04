



Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor inaugurates the brand new Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlet in Fujairah. The inauguration of the brand’s new showroom in Fujairah was carried out by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on 1 st of December.

The showroom located at Hamad Bin Abdulla Road is Malabar Gold & Diamonds second showroom in Fujairah. With an impressive network of over 295 points of sale in 10 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6e the world's largest jewelry retailer, unveiled its new showroom at Hamad Bin Abdulla Road, Fujairah on 1st of December. The showroom was inaugurated by brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the presence of Mr. Abdul Salam KP, Vice President of Malabar Group; Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Veerankutty KP, Executive Director of Malabar Group; Mr. Mayankutty C, Senior Director of Malabar Group; Mr. Ameer CMC, Director of Finance and Administration, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; MAK Faisal, Head of Manufacturing, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other members of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds management team, customers and supporters. The imminent arrival of Anil Kapoor itself drew crowds for the locals and the inaugural event in Fujairah saw large numbers of spectators gathering to watch the renowned actor's performance, which entertained and mesmerized the crowd with its captivating energy. It is a moment of immense pride for us as we open our new showroom in Fujairah and having our brand ambassador Anil Kapoor inaugurate it for us brings us even more joy. Setting up this showroom, which is our second in the emirate, is part of our efforts to strengthen our presence in the northern emirates and the UAE as a whole. The facilities we have put in place for our customers will ensure them a luxurious and world-class jewelry shopping experience, with an unprecedented collection of gold, diamond and gemstone jewelry, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Director General of International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Spread over more than 3,000 square feet, the new Fujairah showroom is home to more than 30,000 jewelry designs from 20 countries. An extensive collection of 18K, 21K and 22K gold jewelry has been made available in the showroom in addition to a custom jewelry design center where customers can bring their dream jewelry to life at a reasonable price with the help of professional jewelry designers and skilled craftsmen. The showroom also has a luxurious lounge area, as well as a separate test room, which has been set up to enhance customers' jewelry shopping experience. Malabar Gold & Diamonds Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With annual revenue of $4.1 billion, the company currently ranks 6e largest jewelry retailer in the world and today has a strong retail network of over 295 outlets in 10 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East and the United States. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 16,500 professionals from more than 26 countries working for its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also has an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com offering customers the ability to shop their favorite jewelry anytime, any day from the comfort of their own home. The group also operates MGD Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering fashionable and lightweight jewelery that represents the independent and modern woman through its designs and collections. CSR has been the group's first commitment since its creation; integrate ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) principles into the core business. The Malabar Group's main areas of CSR intervention are health, education, women's empowerment, housing and the environment. The organization's ESG objectives are periodically reinforced by integrating responsibility and sustainability to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group dedicates 5% of its profits to such initiatives in the same country of operation

