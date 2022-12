Neom Media Hub in Saudi Arabia attracts first Bollywood film

Neom, the Saudi region that aims to become a major center for film and television production, has attracted its first Bollywood shoot “Dunki”, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and booked 200 episodes a year of Saudi soap opera “Exceptional”. produced by MBC, which will occupy one of its new sound stages for a long time. “Dunki”, which is set in various parts of the world, only had a second unit shoot in the vast area along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast in Tabuk, in the northwest of the kingdom. But “it was significant,” said Wayne Borg, who runs the fledgling media hub, both in terms of “the scale of production it brings” and as an “entry to start demonstrating to the Indian market. what we can offer”. .” Nearby Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has become a top destination for filming Bollywood blockbusters in recent years, thanks in large part to its 30% production spend discount and other perks. Neom, which offers a cashback production program of over 40% and is busy building infrastructure, is becoming a highly competitive proposition, especially for Indian productions as well as international productions in general. “I think our ambitions are much bigger than theirs,” Borg noted, referring to the UAE. He said the plan is to build over 40 sound stages at Neom over the next four years. The first three are already operational. Seven more, including a high-tech volumetric soundstage, are scheduled to open by the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the arrival of MBC’s “Exceptional” in Neom, details of which are being kept under wraps, will bring a significant crew and cast based in Neom, “demonstrating that this is not just a production at the fly,” Borg pointed out. “We’re building our ability for shows like this to attract talent, because they see that continuity of work is important.” As for flights, there are now direct flights from Dubai to Neom, and from the end of December there will be direct flights to London. “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour flight straight into Neom,” Borg said. “Neom airport is literally 10 minutes from our media village, so it is very close. I think this is another big step forward for producers. Neom has hosted some 26 productions over the past 18 months, including $150 million Hollywood-style masthead ‘Desert Warrior’, featuring an all-star international cast led by the ‘Captain America’ star Anthony Mackie, and directed by Rupert Wyatt (“Planet of the Apes”) It will be interesting to see if, and when, they can start luring Hollywood shoots.

