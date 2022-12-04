The Sparkly Bollywood Diva Dresses That Could Be A Good Cocktail Party Inspiration »GossipChimp





Winter wedding season is here to decorate with beautiful fashionable clothes, complementary equipment and beautiful makeup. It is the perfect alternative to replace your wardrobe and make cash investments in modern stuff. You need to look your best for every event, especially now that wedding season is in full swing. The party cocktail is one of the main points of interest of practically all weddings where you can experiment and produce the queen of the hidden diva. And when it’s trending and smashing, no one does it better than our favorite Bollywood Divas. They could make any garment elegant whether or not it is a flirty dress or a basic silk saree. Add sparkle to your cocktail dress by taking inspiration from the authorized looks of these Bollywood divas. (Learn also: From Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, here are the Bollywood divas who ditched red and killed themselves in ivory wedding dresses ) 1. Nora Fatehi’s purple sequined bathrobe Nora Fatehi kills it like a queen in a shocking purple sequin dress. (Instagram/@norafatehi) Nora Fatehi’s purple sequined dressing gown is a perfect excuse to show off your horny legs. The dress is the perfect glamorous piece to rock your cocktail party as it features slip-on detailing, a plunging neckline, sequin accents in purple Resham yarns and a thigh-high slit. To give it even more pep, accessorize it with an assertive gold choker. A messy ponytail, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara smeared lashes, contoured brows, contoured cheekbones and a smooth shade of purple lipstick complete your look. 2. Shraddha Kapoor’s shimmering ivory dress Shraddha Kapoor redefines class and style in a shimmering ivory dress. (Instagram/@shraddhakapoor) Shraddha Kapoor’s shimmering ivory robe is the go-to outfit if you want to look modern, trendy, yet sleek and chic. Her dress had an elaborate design throughout and a subtly plunging neckline, giving her a refined and intricate look. Keep equipment to a minimum to let the magnificence of your dress shine. Your outfit will be completed with a silver bracelet and earrings. Keep your hair open like Shraddha and finish the look with peach lips, lots of highlighters, heavy mascara and smokey eyes. 3. Sonakshi’s Crimson Robe Sonakshi’s crimson looks stunning as it flaunts her curves completely. (Instagram/@aslisona) Almost everyone looks wonderful in form-fitting clothes as they enhance your curves and hug your physique perfectly. Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning and alluring in a scorching purple bodycon dress with a thigh high cut. Long sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline and belly-baring fashion make you the prime target for consideration. Embroidered dresses always look pretty as they exude a magical atmosphere and extremely glamorous vibe. Keep your hair and makeup to a minimum to achieve the most effective look. 4. Raveenas Lilac Shimmer Robe Raveenas lilac shimmering dress is the perfect inspiration for cocktail parties. (Instagram/@officialraveenatandon) Raveena Tandon appears stunning in a shimmering lilac dress. The dress has a plunging neckline and silver Resham thread decorations. The dress has long sleeves and bodycon options that give it a special look, making it the perfect dress for a cocktail party. Add earrings and silver stilettos to complete the ensemble. Keep your hair in a messy bun and nude, blush makeup and you can all shine at your cocktail party. 5. Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmering bodycon dress Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of sparkly and sparkly clothes, and she knows how to make them look completely adorable. (Instagram/@Jahnvikapoor) Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of sparkly and sparkly clothes, and she knows how to make them look utterly charming. The actress’ beautiful slinky ivory shimmering sleeveless nightgown is every woman’s dream cocktail look. The garment is perfect for showcasing the hourglass physique. Simple and elegant makeup and an excessive ponytail are enough to complete the looks. 6. Malaika Arora’s shimmering yellow dress Fashion gurus are obsessed with Malaika Arora’s wardrobe which features a wide range of daring choices. Her yellow dress is a dream outfit for every woman. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial) If you’re tired of wearing silver and gold clothes, try something new by pulling style cues from Maila Arora’s flowing and shimmering lemon yellow dress. Her dress, which features lace inserts under a plunging neckline, is stunning. The dress drapes over her so easily thanks to the smooth, meringue-like satin end. The yellow dress has criss-cross backless design and cutout look, which is enough to catch everyone’s attention. Finish your look with glossy lips and smoky eyes. 7. Bhumi Pednekar’s black one-shoulder dress Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning with her bold yet glamorous avatar in a one shoulder black dress. (Instagram/@bhumipednekar) Bhumi Pednekar appears stunning in a one-shoulder black dress with a cut-out look, showcasing her bold yet glamorous personality. Her look is the right inspiration for you if you want to try something bold and daring. Bhumi wore her thick hair down. She chose the fashion of smooth and glamorous makeup. If you need to look bold and dazzling on your cocktail party, her clothes are the right model. Follow additional stories on Facebook & Twitter

