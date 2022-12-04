George Clooney and Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center laureates | Entertainment

WASHINGTON (AP) Artists such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 would usually headline a concert for thousands of people, but at Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors the roles will be reversed as they and other artists will be the ones celebrated for their lifetime of artistic contributions.

Actor, director, producer and human rights activist George Clooneyrevolutionary composer and conductor Tania Lenand contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant will join Knightand the entire U2 team by being honored by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The organization honors a select group of individuals each year for their artistic influences on American culture. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective wives are expected.

Clooney, 61, the actor among this year’s band of music-leaning winners, has TV credits dating back to the late 1970s but became a household name with the role of Doug Ross on TV show ER .

From there he starred in such films as Batman & Robin, “Three Kings,” Ocean’s Eleven (and Twelve and Thirteen), and his latest film Ticket to Paradise.” He also has numerous directing and producing credits, including Good Night and Good Luck. “He and his wife, humanitarian rights lawyer Amal Clooney, created the Clooney Foundation for Justiceand he produced telethons to raise funds for various causes.

To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a truly exciting surprise for the entire Clooney family,” Clooney said in a statement posted on the Center’s website.

Knight, 78, said in a statement that she was humbled beyond words upon receiving the Kennedy honor. The Georgia-born Knight started singing gospel music at the age of 4 and went on to a career that spanned decades.

Knight and her family members founded a band that would later be known as “Gladys Knight & The Pips” and produced their first album in 1960 when Knight was just 16. Since then she has recorded dozens of albums with classic hits such as I Heard It Through the Grapevine. and Midnight Train to Georgia. Along the way, she starred in TV shows and movies. When Knight and the band were inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame Mariah Carey described Knight as “…a textbook you learn from.

Sometimes the Kennedy Center honors not just individuals but groups; Sesame Street” once got the green light.

This year it’s the group U2. The band’s close connection to America goes back decades. They performed in Washington on their first trip to America in 1980. In a statement, the band consisting of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. said they originally came to America with big dreams fueled in part by the current belief in him that America smiles on Ireland.

And it turned out to be true, again read the statement. It was a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, artists and culture.

U2 have sold 170 million albums and been honored with 22 Grammys. The band’s epic singles include I Still Havent Found What Im Looking For, Pride (In the Name of Love) and Sunday Bloody Sunday. Lead singer Bono also became known for his philanthropic work to eradicate poverty and raise awareness about AIDS.

Christian Music Performed Amy Grant said in an interview with the Associated Press that she had never even been to the Kennedy Center Honors even though her husband, country musician Vince Gill, has performed at previous ceremonies. Grammy-winning Grant is well known for crossover pop hits like Baby, Baby, Every Heartbeat and Thats What Love is For. She has sold over 30 million albums, including her 1991 Heart in Motion record, which introduced her to a wider pop audience.

Composer and bandleader Tania Leon said in an interview when the winners were announced that she wasn’t expecting anything spectacular when the Kennedy Center first approached her. After all, she’s worked with the Kennedy Center many times over the years since 1980, when she was commissioned to compose music for a play.

But the 79-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner said she was stunned to learn that this time the ceremony was going to be for her.

Leon left Cuba as a refugee in 1967 and eventually settled in New York. She is a founding member of the Dance Theater of Harlem and instituted the Brooklyn Philharmonic Community Concert Series.

