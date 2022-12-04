Entertainment
Can you beat the clock?
A new business has recently opened and is providing residents of Guernsey county with a new entertainment option.
Escape Zone!! Owner Karen Abrams first came up with the idea about seven years ago while on a business trip to Tucson, Arizona, where she was first introduced to the bathroom experience. ‘escape.
Abrams describes the Escape Zone experience as a live escape experience where you’ll be immersed in a themed room and challenged to use the items provided to see if you have what it takes to escape in time.
“About seven years ago, the company I work for…they took us to Tucson, Arizona for a meeting,” Abrams explained. “They came in and said, hey, we’re going to put you all in a room and lock us up. I mean you can’t do anything in Tucson in the summer.
“So that was my first experience with an escape room,” Abrams added. “And I loved it, and I thought why don’t we have something like that in Cambridge, there’s nothing to do. So I told my husband about it when I got home, and he wasn’t too keen on the idea.”
Despite her husband’s lukewarm response to her idea, Abrams didn’t give up and, along with a friend from St. Clairsville, opened the first Escape Zone in Bellaire six years ago.
“I’m not new to running this type of business, we’ve had great success with the Escape Zone in Bellaire,” Abrams said. “But my partner has retired and wanted to slow down so it’s one of my projects this time around. But my husband is involved as my builder of the rooms and everything I need.
“It’s something for adults like us, that’s why he has something to do,” Abrams continued. “I don’t go to bars myself, and there aren’t many other options in Guernsey county at the moment. And it’s just a really fun time. I describe it for beginners as something like the board game Clue, where you have to use the clues to solve the crime, only in the escape room you’re trying to get out of.”
Abrams said she thought it was perfect for ages 12 and up.
“While many puzzles are fun for kids, our games require adult help to solve them. We encourage this experience for family members ages 12 and up, but at the end of the day, you know your kids better,” Abrams said. All children under 16 require adult supervision. in the room.
“I just had a group of 13-year-olds come through the other day and they did a great job,” Abrams explained. “In fact, they were much faster than an all-adult group ahead of them.”
Currently, there is only one active room, Shallow Grove Cemetery. But Abrams said The Office: Break Room Mayhem will open soon, followed by Shipwrecked and Lost Spirits Speakeasy in the near future.
Due to the nature of the game, escape rooms usually require advance booking. And this requires 2 to 24 hours notice depending on the day to ensure that the desired game room and a game master are available to welcome you.
“I’m very happy to bring the Escape Zone home,” Abrams said. “It’s just great fun and I think it’s a great new form of entertainment for our area,” Abrams said. “Plus, as an added bonus for me, it’s only three minutes from my home.”
Escape Zone!! is located at 61110 Southgate Road. For more information visit www.escapezoneoh.com
[email protected]; 1-330-806-5692.
