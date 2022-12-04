Noodle the pug, adorable TikTok ‘Bones Day’ oracle, dies aged 14





No hesitation: today is a very sad day. Noodle, the adorable pug who became a TikTok sensation and famous oracle for his “Bones Day” predictions, has died aged 14. The pet’s famous owner, Jonathan Graziano, confirmed the news in an emotional TikTok on Saturday. “I’m so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday,” he said. “He was home, he was in my arms, and it’s incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day that I always knew would come but never thought would happen. would happen.” Despite his grief, Graziano said he believes he should share the news with their 4.5 million followers as soon as possible. “I wanted to encourage you to celebrate it as we navigate this sadness,” he continued. “He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you would expect for a dog, and he made millions of people happy. What a race.” “Thank you for loving it,” Graziano concluded. “Thanks for hugging us. And give your dog a cheese ball tonight, but it must be fake.” The social media manager, who adopted the pug when she was 7, captioned the video: “It has been the privilege of my life to take care of Noodle for the past 7 years. The kindest man who ever was and ever will be.” Noodle and Graziano thrilled viewers around the world during the coronavirus pandemic with their daily game of “No Bones,” during which Graziano would lift the little soothsayer into the air and then put him back down. If Noodle remained standing, it would be considered a “bones day” and viewers were encouraged to take initiative in their lives. If the pug plopped down on his bed, signaling a “boneless day,” then Graziano encouraged them to take care of themselves and relax like Noodle. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhivyhgoqH/. Jonathan Graziano / Instagram Jonathan Graziano / Instagram Jonathan Graziano lifts Noodle as part of the “Bones Day” test. The couple’s “Bones Day” ritual even inspired a children’s book, Noodle and the Boneless Day, released in June. Featuring irresistible illustrations drawn by Dan Tavis, the story followed Noodle as he encountered his very first “No Bones Day” and learned the important lesson that it’s okay to have rough days sometimes. The story continues “Noodle has brought joy to so many people online. I can’t believe it,” Graziano said of his best mate in an interview with TODAY Last year. “He is the light of my life and sharing him with people is really, really special.” Register for Free daily newsletter from Entertainment Weekly to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more. Related Content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/noodle-pug-adorable-tiktok-bones-220714310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos