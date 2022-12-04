Palm Beach residents donate heaters to help Ukrainian refugees survive winter





Ambassador Earle Mack is not one to leave things half done. After completing several humanitarian missions to Ukrainian refugee centers in Poland and Hungary last spring, he and his mission partner former Governor of New York George Important were on the ground again, this time with supplies to help refugees survive the freezing Ukrainian winter. Mack and Pataki, accompanied by a philanthropist quick tomdelivered a dozen industrial-grade space heaters to refugee shelters in Ukraine and to border towns where displaced families will spend the cold months. Learn more about Shannon:Palm Beach Society: Coconuts New Year’s Eve party organizers had to trim guest list at venue curtailed by COVID More social coverage:Palm Beach Society: ‘Ultimate’ Celebration Turns 30 and Just Getting Started Temporary shelters, many of which are converted schools or municipal buildings, have not been adequately heated as the Russian military began targeting basic infrastructure in the country. In recent weeks, it has become clear that Russia’s strategy in Ukraine is to severely damage, if not wipe out, electrical and energy infrastructure across the country, Mack said. “This means that for millions of people in Ukraine, this cold and unbearable winter must be endured without access to heat. It is essential that we provide Ukrainians with tools that can make a difference. If every heater can save a life, this mission will be a huge success and pave the way for future endeavours. Quick described the mission as “a call to action for people in the free world to help save lives. … These are human lives, not collateral damage.” The heroes are back in the United States. So when you see them, give them a big “attaboy!.” And maybe a hot toddy. It’s cold over there. party time Mish Tworkowski and Joseph Singer opened their jewelry workshop for a cocktail welcoming their long-time friend Dara Caponigro in Palm Beach. And what a welcome it was. Dara, who is editor-in-chief of Fredericmagazine and creative director of global textile and design company Schumacher, had the whole thing about cocktails and cheese puffs, plus a close encounter with all that sparkles. There to welcome him: Lori Mellott, Leta Austin Foster, Jennifer Garrigues, Kate Gubelmann, Norton CEO Ghislain d’Humieres, Carol Mack, Sara and Jim McCann, Mimi McMakin, Susan andJoe Meyer, David Phoenix, Pauline Pitt, Robert Rufino, Tommy Quick, Christine andGene Pressman, Betsy ShiverickCEO of Preservation Foundation Amanda Skier,Julia andBrian Simmons, Rochelle Wolberg, and a bunch of others who can tell a loot from a ledge with one eye closed. Understood This animal champion Lois Pope was the recipient of American Humane’s Betty White Legacy Award, named after her longtime friend. … This new PB floor Sylvester Stallone will participate in the “Chiefs Turned Chefs” evening at Nicholas and Jeff Marcuslodge. The Dinner, an auction item at the Palm Beach Police & Fire Ball, features local police and fire chiefs in the kitchen. Like, cooking. We see all sorts of possible punch lines here. First course, donuts… anyone asking for gluten free will be kicked out. Seen Singer-actress-author Selena Gomez,in town for Thanksgiving festivities with pals brooklyn and Nicola Peltz – Beckhamat the Target store on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard with her best friend Rachel Stevens. Shannon Donnelly is the company’s editor and columnist for the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. [email protected]. Help support our local journalism. Subscribe today.

