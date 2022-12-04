Bollywood stardom invades Jeddah

Jeddah: Bollywood has made its presence felt at Saudi Arabia’s prestigious international film festival, the Red Sea Film Festival, whose second edition kicked off Friday in Jeddah with a host of mega stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapur, Akshay Kumar and Music Director AR Rahman make dazzling appearances on the red carpet. Rihtik Roshan and Ranbir Kapur were also scheduled to take part.

It should be mentioned that Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan visited India and met with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Having long enjoyed cordial diplomatic and trade relations with India for decades, the Saudi authorities are now aiming to establish mutually beneficial ties with India’s highly successful Hindi film industry. Film and entertainment collaborations are expected to play a crucial role in the promising new era of cross-industry cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India under their strategic partnership.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform program, the government aims to increase household spending on cultural and entertainment activities inside the Kingdom from 2.9% to 6%.

To achieve this, the Kingdom has generously allocated resources to the national film industry, as well as the opening of dozens of new cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and recreational facilities across the country.

Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan stressed the need to continue the work of the G20 cultural track during India’s presidency.

Prince Badr met Indian Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on the sidelines of the G20 culture ministers meeting held in Indonesia in September.

The Indian minister commended the Kingdom’s efforts and role in convening the first meeting of culture ministers in 2020 at the G20.

The meeting discussed strengthening cultural cooperation between the two friendly countries in a number of cultural fields; most notably, film production, especially with the State Film Education Institutes, major Indian companies, and work to develop and empower the cultural sector in both countries according to reports.

The festival opened with Whats Love Got to Do with It?, a romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur, the Lahore-born director of many hit films, including Mr. India.

The public screening of films on the shores of the Red Sea is the main feature of the festival, which opened with Bollywood’s iconic romantic hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has become an iconic entertainment in Indian cinema. The song, Ghar aaja pardesi, tera desh bulayere (O migrants, come home; you miss your home, your country), finely captured the nuances of nostalgia that every NRI experiences and relates to.

The duo of Sharukh Khan and Kajol during a stage appearance recreated their iconic moments from the movie DDLJ and it drove their fans crazy. Saudi male and female fans are mesmerized by the song Tujhe Dekha To from the movie DDLJ.

In addition, dozens of Indians flock to the shores of the Red Sea to listen to AR Rahman’s hit song Jay Ho.

The festival, organized in partnership with VOX Cinemas and MBC Group, which will present 131 films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages, including established and emerging talents, will continue until December 10. Several new Saudi films will be screened alongside the best of new international cinema, with 25 new films from Saudi filmmakers.

In addition to showing films, the festival includes conversations that will allow attendees to hear filmmakers and actors talk about their careers. Gurinder Chadha, British director of Indian origin, opened the program In-conversation.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said he is making a sex education themed feature film which he hopes to release next spring during a Film Festival chat on Saturday.

It is a very important subject. In many places there are none. We have all kinds of subjects that we learn in school and sex education is a subject that I wish every school in the world had. It’s going to take a while to come out, it’s going to be April, May, he said, adding that it’s one of the best films I’ve ever made.

Other cast members include Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rihtik Roshan as well as Hollywood actors Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia, Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki.

Commenting on the festival, CEO Mohammed al-Turki said the event not only serves as a clear indicator of change, but also plays an important role in transforming and reshaping the future of our next generation. of creatives.

Shivani Pandya, Managing Director of the festival, said: The Red Sea International Film Festival has an important role to play in ensuring that women’s stories are presented to as many people as possible and in providing a platform shape to make sure their voices are heard. We strive to establish ways for women to succeed as storytellers as they continue to shape our cultural landscape. With Vanity Fair, we celebrate the women who are leading the way and inspiring a new generation of creatives.