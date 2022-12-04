Saudi Arabia NEOM draws first Bollywood shoot with Dunki





DUBAI: Building on a successful platform built in 2021, Hia Hia Hub Magazines 2022 will offer more interactive experiences and celebrity talks at the second edition of the events in Riyadh, said Editor-in-Chief Mia Badr at Arab News. Since its inception, Hia magazine has served the representation and restoration of the Arab woman, especially the Saudi woman who is sophisticated, demanding, complex and multi-dimensional. Throughout our journey, we have always championed her voice, told her stories, engaged and inspired with insightful, thought-provoking writing and exciting fashion trends. That said, Hia Hub was designed as a platform to connect international and regional audiences,” said Mia Badr, Editor-in-Chief of Hia Magazine, in an interview with Arab News. We’re celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, as well as our second season of Hia Hub, and there’s no place that would be better suited than to host the event where it all began, and where it will continue to thrive. and growing up here in Saudi Arabia, she added. Badr said the event aims to reshape the boundaries of leadership, entrepreneurship and creativity for the Hia fashion community. With the fashion industry exploding and growing at an exponential rate in Saudi Arabia, Badr is thrilled to have Hia Hub at the center of the conversation. Local designers are gaining traction with brands and designers such as Mohammed Ashi gaining critical acclaim from global media; Hindamme; The Mohammad Khojas brand currently has pieces on display at the V&A Museum in London; you have young pioneers like Arwa Al-Banawi, known for her fresh and contemporary RTW eponymous brand that has collaborated with Adidas and Levis; all are impacting their own turf and gaining recognition on a larger scale, Badr said. Asked about her favorite speakers from this line of editions, Badr declined to play favorites. They are all exceptional in their respective fields, so it really depends on what subject you are interested in. We’ve covered every topic of interest and relevance, from female leadership to how to build a beauty brand, sustainability, the rise of craftsmanship in culture, the new generation of creatives impacting the fashion sphere, styling and make-up workshops and so many others there really is something for everyone, and I’m not exaggerating in saying that they are all brilliant! Renowned speakers expected at the event include American fashion designer Zac Posen, iconic Hollywood stylist Law Roach, Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Franco-Moroccan fashion designer Charaf Tajer, celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad and Iraqi beauty mogul Mona Kattan. Speakers and topics were chosen with the cultural resonance of the region in mind. We have made it a point to have representation and diversity, inviting professional candidates from the region as well as abroad to ensure a wide range and different viewpoints for candid and thought-provoking conversations, Badr said. Customers can learn more about Hia Hub by visiting hiahub.com.

