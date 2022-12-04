Actor Anjana Vasan: We Are Lady Parts is all about embracing your quirkiness | Theater

Actor Anjana Vasan, 35, was born in Chennai, India, and moved to Singapore when she was four years old. In 2011 she moved to Cardiff to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and has since appeared at the Globe, National and in the lead role in an acclaimed 2019 production of A dolls house in Lyric. Best known for her Bafta-nominated performance as PhD student became punk singer Amina in We are lady parts, Nida Manzoors Channel 4 comedy series about an all-female Muslim group, this year she also appeared as assassin-in-training Pam in the final season of Kill Eve. Next, she will play the role of Stella in A tram called Désir at the Almeida Theater in London, alongside Paul Mescal.

IIt’s true that, in an effort to channel a punk philosophy, you ate a flower during your audition for We are lady parts?

I hope this audition tape never sees the light of day! When I got the audition, at first I thought I wasn’t cut out for the part, because it’s for someone cool to play a punk. Then I realized the character was the nerd who loved folk music. I was the eccentric with the cool girls this I can play. We had to dance and lip sync to a track and at one point I didn’t know what to do so I decided to bite off the head of a flower.

How much do you identify with your character, Amina?

Playing Amina really marked me. The show’s message is to embrace your weirdness to create art on your own terms. It’s about doing something because it makes you happy, rather than for external validation, and that’s something I also carry into my own hobby of making music. I even finished write and release an album during confinement.

From left to right: Lucie Shorthouse, Faith Omole, Anjana Vasan, Juliette Motamed and Sarah Impey in We Are Lady Parts. Photography: Laura Radford

You first moved to the UK from Singapore to study in Cardiff. How was it?

It was quite a strange decision. I went to Royal Welsh because they allowed me in via Skype for my recall audition, rather than going back and forth. I walked in and then had to google where Wales is on the map because I didn’t know exactly! I had never been to the UK before so this was a whole new experience for me but I made the right choice as the people of Cardiff are so lovely. It became a happy bubble where all I could think about was comedy and my friends.

Was there a similar sense of community while filming We are lady parts?

Absolutely. It was really empowering that the show was done almost exclusively by women of color. On set, I looked around and realized there wasn’t a single white person in the room. It’s a strange experience to feel that people of color can exist together without having to negotiate our cultural experiences. Nida [Manzoor, director] is a genius who found a lightness of touch with important subjects where each character was fully realized, which made it so much easier to play. I hope the show doesn’t look like a unicorn. There must be more like this.

How did you experience going from the role of Amina to that of an assassin in Kill Eve?

I try to find as much variety as possible in the roles I play, but there was some apprehension [about] joining such a great show in its final season. Luckily everyone was welcoming and collaborative and I got to do my own stunts too which was fun. I will always remember jumping into Hampstead Ponds with Fiona Shaw on a freezing day. We were both terrified and Fiona had recently broken her knee, but she was fearless and so inspiring. We were holding hands and screaming and laughing and just went to get it.

Vasan with Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. Photograph: David Emery/BBC America, BBC America

What prompted you to work with the director Rebecca Frecknall again on A tram called Désir after starring in his production of Summer and Smoke in 2018?

I like Rebecca’s approach to a famous play like this because she strips down your expectations and starts very simply with the actors and our instincts. We build the story together, patiently and rigorously. tram is an amazing piece that has such depth of feeling. No other playwright writes like Tennessee Williams explores love without judgment, including all of its darker sides.

How was your collaboration with Paul Mescal?

I watched Paul in normal people on lockdown and I knew then that he was a wonderful and gifted actor. He’s a lot of fun to work with, and he’s also very generous, which makes it much easier to explore the often intense and difficult dynamic between Stanley and Stella. lydia [Wilson] is also a force of nature like Blanche. I am in awe of both.

There have been so many versions of this piece, but there is still meaning to be drawn from it. Our show is going to be different because there were three very different people. There aren’t many Stellas like me, so our story will be surprising and hopefully it will feel urgent.

What drives you to come back on stage?

I like collaborating with people and I feel confident in rehearsal rooms, it’s a happy place for me.

What have you planned next?

It’s been a long wait, but season two of We are lady parts arrived. Hopefully it will start after this play ends and I can’t wait to see where the story goes. I could also write new songs.

No plans for more wild swimming in the ponds of Hampstead then?

You wouldn’t even approach me, I’ll never do that again!