Hansal Mehta says all is well in Bollywood after release of Drishyam 2, Freddy





Filmmaker Hansal Mehta believes that Bollywood is doing well after the release of the latest films. While many Hindi movies failed to perform at the box office, many upcoming movies are releasing directly on OTT platforms. Amidst this, the director of Scam 1992 said that all movies are loved by viewers regardless of their performance. Read also : Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment is 'disturbing to say the least' Hansal Mehta tweeted, Our industry is having a great time in movies – #MonicaOMyDarling #Drishyam2 #Uunchai #Bhediya #Freddy #AnActionHero and #Qala. Some successes, some failures but all films appreciated, made with passion and telling all those pessimists that ALL IS GOOD! Hansal Mehta is on Twitter. Responding to Hansal, one netizen commented, Bollywood is the oldest and one of the richest cinemas in the world. All of the southern industry combined doesn't even represent 25% of Bollywood. Only Hollywood is ahead of Bollywood, which I think will change after 50 years. Bollywood is healing, added another. Several Hindi films this year failed to bring audiences to theaters. While some met calls for a boycott, others simply underperformed. In the latest, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is gradually getting closer to 200 crore club. While Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai received a lukewarm reception, Varun Dhawan's star Bhediya managed to improve at the box office after a slow start to 42 crore in its first week. On the other hand, Babil Khan Qala and Monica O My Darling's debut movie starring Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Aapte landed on Netflix with positive reviews. Ayushmann Khurrana's just-released film Action Hero is improving its box office business amid strong reviews. Previously, Hansal Mehta reacted to the anti-Bollywood sentiment and said "it's disturbing to say the least". He told Indian Express: "The kind of stuff that gets written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the approval of some of our own colleagues. It's disturbing but I also the impression that many of them are also social networks, very manufactured. What happens in this diversion, this madness, our fear takes over us to be able to tell our stories as we want, to make the movies as you want. It's a transitional phase, we'll get out of it. It's a resilient industry. Hansal Mehta's next untitled film is with Kareena Kapoor.

