Death of Kochu Preman: Popular actor and comedian Kochu Preman dies at





Kochu Preman, a well-known Malayalam film actor, died in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday after a brief illness, according to his family members. He was 68 years old. According to reports, the actor was being treated for a lung disease. During his decades-long acting career, Preman was known for his distinct style of dialogue and facial expressions. His comedic roles in blockbuster movies made him famous among moviegoers. Preman began his acting career as a successful theater artist before breaking into mollywood with the 1979 film “Ezhu Nirangal”.

His burlesque roles in hit films such as “Dilliwala Rajakumaran”, “Pattabhishekam” and “Thilakkam” were unforgettable. Additionally, the actor appeared in a variety of television soap operas. Preman leaves behind his actress wife Girija and a son. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Head of State Assembly VD Satheesan, ministers and MPs were among those who expressed their condolences over the death of the veteran actor. Although small in stature, his height was never an issue when it came to playing comedic roles. He was known for his line delivery, especially when fluent in the famous Thiruvananthapuram dialect. Preman, born in the state capital, is survived by his actress wife and their child. FAQs Who is Kochu Preman? KS Premkumar also known as Kochu Preman was an Indian actor who worked in the Malayalam film industry. How many movies has he appeared in? In 25 years, he appeared in more than 130 films. Who are his family members? In 1984, Preman married film-series actress Girija Preman. PG Harikrishna was their son.



Disclaimer Statement: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/popular-actor-comedian-kochu-preman-passes-away-at-68/articleshow/95978373.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos