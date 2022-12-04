One-armed ‘Twin Peaks’ actor Al Strobel dies at 83





Actor Al Strobel, best known for his role as Philip Gerard in the cult 90s drama twin peaksdied at the age of 83. Sabrina Sutherland, producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator, announced the news on Saturday on Facebook Saturday. “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him very much,” Sutherland wrote. The actor, who lost his left arm in a car crash aged 17, has appeared in every iteration of twin peaks as Gerarda’s man who cut off his arm to prevent an evil entity from possessing him. Strobel had appeared in a handful of other titles throughout his career, including the 1990s megacity alongside Billy Zane and Ricochet River with Kate Hudson. Strobel had retired in the early 2000s, but briefly returned to acting to reprise his role as Gerard on Showtime. Twin Peaks: The Return. Appearing in 9 out of 18 episodes, the 2017 series marked Strobel’s final screen appearance. Shortly after Sutherland shared the sad news on Facebook, tributes started pouring in for the actor from the twin peaks the team and the fans. “Oh no…Dear Al…,” series co-creator Mark Frost wrote, paying tribute to his dear friend on Twitter. “Like those of you who were lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, my friend. Dana Ashbrook, who played bad boy jock-turned-cop Bobby Briggs also took to Twitter to mourn Strobel, writing, “Sad, sad news…I love Al. He was the nicest man.

