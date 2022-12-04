Entertainment
Reborn Rich And Song Joong Ki Continue To Rule The Top Drama And Actor Rankings
JTBC reborn rich has once again topped the latest chart of the hottest dramas and actors!
For the second week in a row, Reborn Rich took No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
In addition to staying at No. 1 on the Hottest Dramas list, Reborn Rich also earned four of the top 10 spots on this week’s list of Hottest Actors. Song Joong Ki retained his spot at No. 1, followed by his co-stars Lee Sung Min at No. 3, Shin Hyun Summer at No. 8, and Kim Nam Hee at No. 9.
Notably, this week’s top two dramas Reborn Rich and tvNs The Queens Umbrella won nine of the top 10 spots on the cast list. Not only has The Queens Umbrella defended its position at No. 2 on the drama list, but the leading lady Kim Hye Soo also retained his spot at No. 2 on the cast list, followed by Oh Ye Ju at No. 4, Moon Sang Min at No. 5, Kim Hae Suk at No. 6 and Kim Jae Bum at No. 7.
tvNs Behind Every Star and SBSs The First Responders rose to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the drama chart, and the star of The First Responders Kim Rae Won completed the top 10 cast list.
Upcoming tvN drama Alchemy of Souls Part 2 has climbed to No. 5 on this week’s drama list, with SBS Comfort #6 ranking and KBS 2TVs Three daring siblings entering at No. 7.
Finally, the new drama of the ENA summer strike shot at No. 8 on the list this week, followed by KBS 2TVs The Bride’s Revenge and Recall at #9 and #10.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the fourth week of November are as follows:
- JTBC reborn rich
- tvN Queens Umbrella
- tvN behind every star
- SBS First Responders
- tvN Alchemy of Souls Part 2
- SBS Encourage Yourself
- KBS2 Three Bold Siblings
- ENA summer strike
- KBS2 The Bride’s Revenge
- KBS2 curtain call
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Song Joong Ki (Reborn Rich)
- Kim Hye Soo (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Lee Sung Min (Reborn Rich)
- Oh Ye Ju (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Moon Sang Min (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Kim Hae Sook (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Kim Jae Bum (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Shin Hyun Been (Reborn Rich)
- Kim Nam Hee (Reborn Rich)
- Kim Rae Won (The First Responders)
Watch Reborn Rich full episodes with English subtitles here
Rejoice here
summer strike here
and Vengeance of the Bride below!
