Titans Season 4 DC Villain Actor Teases Major Hero Impact

Following the conclusion of the first part, Titans Joseph Morgan, DC’s villainous actor from Season 4, explains how Sebastian Sanger will have a major impact on the heroes of Part 2. Starting this week, Titans season 4 part 1 comes to an end, with Sebastian eventually falling into the hands of the Church of Blood. While trying to reject his fate as Brother Blood, Sebastian chose to protect his newfound superhero friends and gave in to supernatural worship, leaving his fate on a cliffhanger in the mid-season finale.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Screen Rant recently interviewed Morgan about his upcoming Brother Blood arc in Titans season 4 part 2. Given the integral bond he had with the heroes, Morgan was asked what impact Brother Blood would have on the Titans following a recent comment from showrunner Greg Walker that he is “more than a villain” for the season. According The originals star, Sebastian started out as their friend, which definitely complicates things, as he promises it’s not a happy ending for everyone, sharing the following:

Because he became their friend first, especially some of them, and later in the season there is another bond that was established with another Titan, [similar to] what we have with Rachel. I think it’s easier to fight a masked bad guy who does something terrible just to be terrible. But for them to really understand him, to witness the pain he feels and to be something they can relate to as well because of their struggles with their lives.

And certainly, Rachel is very, very similar to what she went through. I think, then, that having to try to stop this person and having this conflict, there’s going to be something inside of you all the time that’s thinking, “Am I doing the right thing,” and I tell you something, it’s not going to be a happy ending for everyone on the show. You walk away from something where this is happening, and it changes you. I’m in dangerous territory now, mate! [laughs]

RELATED: Superboy Just Became Titans Season 4’s Biggest Jerk





Why Brother Blood Is One Of The Best Villains For The Titans

Through titans Over the past few seasons, the band of heroes have taken on many villains from across the DC Universe. From the demonic Trigon and Deathstroke, to Red Hood and Scarecrow, Brother Blood is quickly becoming one of the best antagonists in DC TV drama. Similar to Trigon, the creative team was able to use the family ties that exist between Raven and Sebastian, as they were established to be half-siblings. This formed a truly healthy family bond for Rachel, as her real parents turned out to be evil forces during Titans season 1.

But by also presenting Sebastian as someone who has become an ally to the rest of the team, it gives Titans season 4 part 2 a far more intriguing challenge at hand. While Brother Blood has always been one of Teen Titans’ most formidable foes, the HBO Max drama now has a conflict to resolve because it’s not a straightforward situation. Sending Trigon to another dimension or killing Deathstroke is more about traditional evil versus good. But along with Brother Blood, Sebastian is someone the Titans have grown to care about, especially because he’s Raven’s half-brother. Whether or not this leads to Brother Blood’s redemption rather than his defeat remains to be seen.

So far, Titans Season 4 has been the show’s darkest season so far, and that’s mostly because of Brother Blood and Church of Blood. If this also leads to Trigon making a return to the series, as he hasn’t been seen since Titans season 2, it will definitely improve the game for season 4 part 2 when it premieres in 2023. So far, HBO Max has yet to decide if Titans will be renewed for another season, which likely won’t be decided until Part 2 airs or airs. In events where Titans season 5 is not happening, having Brother Blood and Trigon together in the same season will be a good way to tie it into season 1 as well and come full circle. While the first date of Titans season 4 part 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, it will be interesting to see how Brother Blood affects the series in the long run.

MORE: Why THIS Character May Not Have Died In Titans Season 4 Finale Part 1