



Barely arrived in Los Angeles, Prince Philip faced a cohort of reporters with photographers taking pictures. “You asked about my mission in America,” he said. “The Queen and I are committed to helping those most in need. Mind you, we realize that an underprivileged kid in Los Angeles is one who doesn’t have their own swimming pool. He was a casual and relaxed Prince Philip, circa 1966, oblivious to social media (there was none) as he toured Hollywood. Joining him for meals and set visits were Natalie Wood, Shirley MacLaine, Dick Van Dyke, Gregory Peck and Joey Bishop, who, watching the Prince’s string of jokes, said: “He’s so funny, I could run for Prince.” William and Kate’s tense forays this week, with their dire media overtones, seemed to stand in stark contrast to the loose, pre-woke royal expeditions of the 1960s. Although there was wide coverage of the couple’s meetings with the President Biden and with random Kennedys, the background buzz was about racial slurs in London and the leak of a Meghan and Harry TV teaser highlighting their upcoming special. Netflix has a giant lead to recoup, so the gossip royal asked: ‘Has the company leaked the teaser’? Or was it a devious ploy by Meghan and Harry to distract from ‘main event’ coverage in Boston? In the teaser, Meghan ambiguously acknowledges that there is “a lot at stake” in her book, podcast and Netflix projects, given “The Crown’s” tough stance on the couple’s independent status. In Boston, meanwhile, the future king and his wife were scrupulously polite, if a little stiff, in their week’s busy schedule, which for media veterans posed a stark contrast to Philip’s visits. and Elizabeth II a generation earlier. Young and dynamic, Prince Philip then relished his invitations to tour studios and chat with stars, while his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, cautiously stayed behind. Visiting the UCLA student union, Philip confessed, “I never went to college, so I get my education by degrees—honorary degrees.” The university quickly granted him a doctorate in law. An avowed fan of Westerns, Philip hovered for more than an hour on the Stagecoach set at Fox, accepting Van Heflin’s presentation of a Winchester rifle, its gold trim honoring the gun’s 100th anniversary. Heflin even hooked up its manufacturer, Olin Mathieson. At lunch with Bob Hope, Jack Benny and others, he even watched a “fast draw” demonstration by an actor claiming to be “the fastest draw in the world”. In his turn to speak, Philp expressed his dedication to entertainment, renouncing what he called “the Puritan hangover suggesting that recreation was somehow immoral, illegal, or fattening.” The Queen, stoic as always, joined her husband at a Variety Clubs dinner where Dean Martin and Louis Armstrong sang satirical versions of Broadway shows In one-on-one interviews, Philip emphasized that his mission was to raise money for appropriate causes. “In the good old days, when the right people had plenty of money, I myself could have paid all my own charitable interest,” he said, adding: “In this time of princely poverty, I don’t only cares about getting my hands on as much as I decently can. The current royal generation, on the other hand, is specific about its missions. William’s visit focused on the Earthshot Prize Awards, which he created. Meghan and Harry, of course, have their hundred million dollar media contracts to fulfill. Today, no member of the royal family showed any interest in visiting Western sets or admiring Winchester rifles.

