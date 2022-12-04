Actor Rana Daggubati criticizes IndiGo for the worst experience. Read here

Actor Rana Daggubati took to microblogging platform Twitter on Sunday to share India’s worst airline experience of slamming commercial airline IndiGo for missing luggage and distraught staff. The Bahubali actor shared a GIF of the airline and wrote maybe shittier!!.

India’s Worst Airline Experience @ IndiGo6E!! No idea of ​​flight times. Missing baggage not tracked.

IndiGo responded to the actor’s complaint and wrote: “‘While we apologize for any inconvenience caused in the meantime, please rest assured that our team is actively working to get your luggage delivered to you as soon as possible.’

Daggubati not only complained about his own tweet, but also responded on several other promotional tweets posted by the airline. He retweeted a message from said company that read, Our engineers who provide safe and hassle-free flights daily and nonstop.” He replied, “Maybe engineers are good people who have no idea!! You may need to do something right.” To another post, he replied, More paradise lost than found.”

In another post, Daggubati wrote: Note that with this sale, flights may not land or take off at any time!! – your luggage which they will have no idea.”

The actor’s complaint comes just days after a passenger took to Twitter to share a video of IndiGo staff throwing boxes from a plane to a parked trailer.

IndiGo was criticized earlier in June this year by actor Pooja Hegde, who reported rude behavior by an IndiGo staff. Hegde said the IndiGo manager used an “arrogant, ignorant and menacing tone for no reason”.

Then the airline apologized to the actor and asked him to connect with them.

Rana Daggubati recently traveled to Goa for the 53rd International Indian Film Festival (IFFI). At the event, he was quoted by the news agency YEARS, Film festivals are becoming an ecosystem for independent films. Festivals become this real bridge allowing independent voices to assert themselves. It’s great to be in Goa.”

Asha Parekh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Anand Rai and others were also present at the closing ceremony of IFFI.