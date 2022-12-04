Connect with us

Gunsmoke actor Ken Curtis lived in a real prison with notorious outlaws long before he played Festus Haggen

Actor Ken Curtis rose to fame for playing a fan-favorite character on Smoke with Festus Haggen. Little did he realize that his upbringing would ultimately come in very handy in playing this role in the Western TV series. Curtis grew up working in a real prison that housed “notorious outlaws”giving him a unique insight into this world long before he worked in Dodge City.

Ken Curtis started playing Festus Haggen in Season 8 of “Gunsmoke”

Ken Curtis as Festus Haggen | CBS via Getty Images

Curtis joined Smoke as Festus in episode 13 of season 8, which was called “Us Haggens”. The show introduced the character as a “rough-around-the-edges” type of man. Festus sought revenge on his uncle for killing his brother, but U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) showed him a new path in life. The pair would eventually become close friends.

