Gunsmoke actor Ken Curtis lived in a real prison with notorious outlaws long before he played Festus Haggen

Actor Ken Curtis rose to fame for playing a fan-favorite character on Smoke with Festus Haggen. Little did he realize that his upbringing would ultimately come in very handy in playing this role in the Western TV series. Curtis grew up working in a real prison that housed “notorious outlaws”giving him a unique insight into this world long before he worked in Dodge City.

Curtis joined Smoke as Festus in episode 13 of season 8, which was called “Us Haggens”. The show introduced the character as a “rough-around-the-edges” type of man. Festus sought revenge on his uncle for killing his brother, but U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) showed him a new path in life. The pair would eventually become close friends.

The actor continued to play the character for the remainder of the franchise’s 20 season after becoming a series regular. After Dennis Weaver left the show to explore other creative avenues, the show needed a replacement for the likeable Chester Goode. Curtis filled that void as Festus for Smokeallowing a new perspective character to bounce off the other main cast.

Youtube the channel uploaded Bette Rogge's interview with Smoke actors Curtis and Buck Taylor. She asked the actor if it was true that he was born and lived in a prison growing up, to which he replied "you bet. Of course, Betty. His father was the sheriff of Mead County, Colorado, and Curtis was a "turnkey" at an early age. The actor said it was exciting for a while until "it becomes an old hat". After all, he simply saw it as a job for his father, who worked during the Depression years. Nevertheless, Rogge wanted to know more about the "bad characters" whom he had encountered over the years of working there. Indeed, there were many. Curtis explained that it was during the Bonnie and Blyde and Baby Face Nelson era. He said there were "quite a few notorious outlaws", some of whom were in the jail he was living in. Curtis recalled that "one of the most famous bank robberies in the West, the Lamar bank robbery, the Fleagles… They were once, many of them, the most wanted men in the country. . Long before Curtis' Festus worked alongside Matt in Smokethe actor helped feed people in their cells. Newly O'Brien replaced Festus Haggen for TV movies RELATED: Gunsmoke Fan Disappointed Ken Curtis Festus Haggen Fought to Preserve Civil War Slavery Similar to what happened with Chester, it eventually had to replace Curtis' Festus in the Smoke movies. In total, there were five made-for-TV films, but the actor refused to return. He was unable to reach an agreement with CBS on the amount of money he would receive for the first installment, Gunsmoke: back to dodging. Consequently, the network used Taylor's Newly O'Brien to fill the role of deputy marshal. Meanwhile, Curtis took on other roles, such as Hoyt Coryell in The yellow rose.

