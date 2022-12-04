Speaking Scout arrives late Saturday to knock out freshman Hollywood Derby in Del Mar

Speaking Scout wins the G1 Hollywood Derby (Benoit Photo)

Del Mar press release

DEL MAR, CA Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners Talking Scout fired a big shot in the lane and came away victorious in the Grade I stakes for the first time when he clicked three-quarter lengths on Saturday afternoon in Del Mar during the 82nd running of the Hollywood Derby at 400 $000.

Gelding Mr. Speaker outscored nine other 3-year-olds in the mile and a budding eighth seed in a three-stakes day at the beachfront oval and took home a first prize of $240,000. It was his fourth career win and boosted his bankroll to $500,666.

The Kentucky student, shipped west by trainer H. Graham Motion in October, had run second in the Grade II Twilight Derby at Santa Anita on October 29 under Juan Hernandez. The lead rider from Del Mars was on top of him again this afternoon and piloted him well through the big field to finish with a strong late rush. The final time for all nine panels was 1:49.34.

Muir Hut Stables Spycatcher finished second, who was just a nose at 19-10 favorite Wit, owned by Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable and Gainesway Stable.

The winner paid $18.40, $8.40 and $5.60 across all tiers. Spycatcher returned $25.80 and $10.20, while Wit paid $3.40 to show.

Earlier on the card, New York invader Liguria won the $103,500 Jimmy Durante Stakes with a nice stretch move under Flavien Prat to prove two and a quarter lengths is best. The War Front daughter, trained by Chad Brown, beat 11 rivals in the Class III one-mile field test, covering the distance in 1:36.16. She paid $4.80 as a 7/5 favorite.

Liguria picked up a winners share of $60,000 for their second win in their third start and they now sport earnings of $123,250.

The filly is owned by Jonathan Clay’s Alpha Delta Stables of Palm Beach, FL.

Prior to this run, in the inaugural $101,500 Stormy Liberal Stakes run, head coach Phil DAmato teamed up with lead runner Juan Hernandez to capture the five-stadia turf stakes with Turn On The Jets in :55 .75 to pay $6.60 as a favorite in the rush.

The 3-year-old chestnut, Irish-bred gelding slid down the rail and eventually emerged victorious by two and a quarter lengths. It is owned by a partnership that includes the Benowitz Family Trust, John Rochfort and partners.

He won a top prize of $60,000 and improved his bankroll to $142,909.

Del Mars’ last day of racing will be Sunday with a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. The popular Pick Six Single Ticket Jackpot bet will offer a mandatory payout on the closing day. There will be a rollover of $513,149 in the pot to start the day and the final pool should easily be worth several million dollars.

JUAN HERNANDEZ (Speaking Scout, winner) He didn’t break all that today, but he put himself in a good position and I was happy. He’s a smart horse. When it came time for him to switch heads, he did, and I was confident he was going to run well from there. I was just the pilot; he did all the work.

GRAHAM MOVEMENT (Speaking Scout, winner) He saved our day. I really left that to Juan; he had ridden it before. He’s such a good rider and he gave him a really good patient ride. The timing was so good with the Santa Anita race. Alice Clapham, my assistant, had him here the whole game. She really deserves the credit.

FRACTIONS::24.51:49.86 1:14.10 1:37.72 1:49.34

The stakes win was the sixth of the session for runner Hernandez, but his first in the Hollywood Derby. He now has 33 wins on the line at Del Mar.

The stakes win was Coach Motion’s second of the encounter, but his first in the Hollywood Derby. He now has nine wins on the line at Del Mar.

The winning owner is Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, which is the name of Aron Wellman’s course of Rancho Santa Fe, California.