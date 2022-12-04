Incredible and pathetic: Actor Kevin Sorbo furious at brainwashing young minds





One of actor Kevin Sorbos’ latest projects is an animated video short exposing the violent nature of abortion. He recently told CBN Faithwire that his decision to offer a voiceover for the project is rooted in his pro-life advocacy, and he lamented the current state of our culture. Listen to the latest episode of the CBNs Quick Start podcast Sorbo said he has spoken out on abortion and Christian education, among other political sentiments, over the past decade. It’s a road I never imagined I would take, the actor said. It is a door that God opened to me and which has been a blessing in more ways than one. When Laura Klassen and her pro-life organization Choice42 approached him and asked if he wanted to be involved, he was intrigued. AsCBN Faithwire reportedearlier this month, The Procedure features a medical professional who quit his job after witnessing a graphic abortion procedure. They sent me [the mans] story and I read his story and it made me cry reading what he had to be forced to attend, because he didn’t want to be a part of that, Sorbo said. He describes exactly what he saw with this baby trying to hide from this doctor with his pincers ripping off an arm, then a leg, then another arm watching the baby just die and the heartbeat stop. Sorbo said the short, produced by LOOR, astreaming service launching soonis incredibly powerful and should be seen by every human being. We need every person in the world, pro-life or pro-choice, to see this, Sorbo said. To wake up to the horror of what we’ve done for the past 50 years. The actor held back little in his criticism of the culture’s handling of the abortion discussion, expressing his dismay at what he sees as indoctrination. It’s truly unbelievable and pathetic that we’ve brainwashed three generations now to say all is well, Sorbo said. This is murder and it infuriates me to think that people are so callous about the murder of another human being. It’s amazing what they were doing. Sorbo said the violence in the short has a powerful impact and can open people’s eyes to the horrors of abortion. Watch his full commenthere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/december/lsquo-unbelievable-and-pathetic-rsquo-actor-kevin-sorbo-lsquo-incensed-rsquo-over-brainwashing-of-young-minds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

