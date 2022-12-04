Wakanda Forever, ”Violent Night” tops slow box office – The Hollywood Reporter

The Good News: Tommy Wirkola’s Holiday-Themed Action Thriller violent night scarred a solid $13.3 million from 3,682 theaters in its boxing debut, while retaining Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continued to please crowds by topping the chart with $17.6 million from 3,855 locations.

wakanda forever has now earned $394 million domestically to pass on other 2022 superhero pics The Batman ($369 million) and Thor: Love and Thunder ($343 million). It is also the first film since Spider-Man: No Way Home to remain No. 1 for four straight weekends. Overseas, the Marvel superhero sequel, directed by Ryan Coogler, added $20.2 million to its coffers for a foreign tally of $339 million and $733 million worldwide.

violent night was the only new wide studio release over the weekend of December 2-4. From Universal and 87North, the genre pic follows a team of mercenaries who break into the compound of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve and take everyone hostage. But they’re unprepared for a surprise fighter: Santa (David Harbour), who proves Nick isn’t a saint.

Overseas, Wirkola’s film opened to $7 million in 72 markets for a worldwide debut of $20.4 million.

violent night – ranking No. 2 nationally after earning a respectable B+ CinemaScore – also stars John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet and Beverly D’Angelo. In the age of the pandemic, superhero photos and genre fare have generally held up better, as they appeal to young adults and teens.

Otherwise, it was a chilly weekend for movies as a number of the remaining Thanksgiving movies didn’t see much action. To complicate matters, Rian Johnson Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads was only allowed by Netflix to play in theaters for a week over the holidays. Although the company did not report gross receipts, Glass Onion opened at $13 million or more at fewer than 700 theaters, according to multiple sources with access to the numbers. The popular sequel left tens of millions on the table by not receiving a traditional wide release over the five-day holiday, or by extending its run, analysts said. The Hollywood Reporter Last week. (Netflix chief Reed Hastings also agreed there was still money on the table, but didn’t elaborate.)

Animated picture of the Disney family strange world continued to struggle in its second weekend, earning just $4.9 million from 4,174 theaters for a 12-day total of $25.5 million domestically and $42.3 million worldwide . At this rate, the film could lose over $100 million.

Projector of The menu ranked No. 4 with $3.6 million from 2,810 theaters for a national tally of nearly $25 million and north of $47 million worldwide.

Sony and Black Label Media Dedication rounded out the top five with around $2.8 million in his second streak for a 12-day national tally of $13.8 million. The Korean War drama stars Jonathan Majors and Top Gun: Maverickit’s Adam Powell.

Powell had double duty this weekend as Paramount reissued Top Gun 2 in 1854. The No. 11 blockbuster earned an additional $700,000 for a national total north of $717 million.

Back in the top 10, Fathom Events’ special screening of I heard the bellson the story behind the famous Christmas poem, grossed nearly $2 million from 955 theaters for the three-day weekend at No. 6.

Best contender for Steven Spielberg’s awards The Fabelmans continues to hold at 638 theaters in hopes of increasing its theater count once Oscar nominations are announced. The film earned an additional $1.3 million for a muted domestic total of $5.6 million.

Hollywood and exhibitors count on James Cameron Avatar: The Way of the Water to provide a major boost when it hits theaters mid-month. When it comes to the first part of 2022, many don’t expect the box office to heat up in a major way until March due to ongoing pandemic-related production and post-production delays.

At the specialty box office, Focus Features opened Michael Showalter’s romantic comedy spoiler alert opened in five theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The film posted a per-placement average of $14,110.

by Antoine Fuqua Emancipation, starring Will Smith, has also begun its limited theatrical run before debuting Dec. 9 on Apple+ TV. Like Netflix and other streamers, Apple doesn’t release theatrical receipts, saying subscribers are their primary focus. Fuqua’s highly publicized slavery movie was released in less than 10 theaters, including several Cinemark locations. An outside source with access to the data says the location’s average was likely around $3,000, a muted display.