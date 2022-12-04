Entertainment
Actor confined to humorous roles, he wanted to get rid of his image – The New Indian Express
Express press service
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Compared to the usual blind characters, Raghavan is unique. It was a welcome break from my mundane comedy roles. I hope other such roles will come my way, exclaimed Kochu Preman six years ago while stuck in the general compartment of a train bound for Goa. The actor was on his way to attend the International Indian Film Festival.
His transition from the humorous depiction of a vellichapadu in Jayarajs Thilakkam in 2003 to the blind Raghavan in MB Padmakumars Roopantharam in 2016 was enough to understand KS Premkumar aka Kochu Preman. On Saturday, when he breathed his last, veteran actors dream of playing more dead character roles with him.
Every time we interacted, he would ask me for unique scripts to help him shake off the image of an actor confined to comedic roles. He was so in love with the character [in Roopantharam] that he didn’t even accept compensation for the film. I saw the way he gets into character. Pappa, I want to do more roles like this, he kept saying. Although Roopantharam was screened at international festivals, it was not screened at IFFK. Thus, the film and the actor became unknown in Kerala, Padmakumar said.
His first love, however, was performing. The disappearance of the actors shocked his friends and colleagues. I grew up watching Kochu Preman perform in professional and amateur plays in Thiruvananthapuram. I always felt that he liked the theater more. He was a multi-layered actor who failed to make a name for himself. The industry didn’t give him the chance to find his depth and potential, actor Alencier Ley Lopez says.
Talking about his theatrical performances, Chairman of Kollam Kalidasa Kala Kendra, EA Alejandra said that Kochu Preman should not be labeled as just a comedian. He had acted in a few theater productions in the late 1980s-90s. In the Sathi production, he played the role of a vidhooshakan which revealed the depth of his acting skills, he said.
Remembering a co-actor, Jagadish addressed him as a soul who treated everyone the same. Rajesh Paravoor, who starred alongside Kochu Preman on the television sitcom Thateem Mutteem, said the loss was painful for the whole team.
