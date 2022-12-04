



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents NBC’s Golden Globe Awards each year (except for last year) in film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby predictions in the race for Best TV Comedy Actor. The all-time record holder in this category is Alan Alda (“M*A*S*H”), which won six times. Recent champions include Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Rami Youssef (“Ramy”) and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky method”). Who will win at the next ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV predictions for Best Comedy Actor, ranked in order of track ratings. Our Golden Globe ratings are based on the combined predictions of thousands of readers, including the experts we interviewed in major media outlets, publishers who cover awards year-round for this website, top 24 users who have the best predicts last year’s nominations, All – Star Users who had the highest prediction scores over the past two years, and the mass of Users who make up our largest prediction block. Nominations will be announced on Monday, December 12. 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actor Anticipated nominees (in order of ratings) 1. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) – ratings 37/10

Hulu’s Crime Comedy Season 2 Returns Martin as Charles-Haden Savage Alongside His Co-Leaders Martin runs like Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez like Mabel Mora. As the trio attempt to solve a brand new murder within the walls of their luxurious apartment complex, it soon becomes too personal for Charles, who begins to question his father’s many secrets. 2. Bill Hader (“Barry”) – odds 4/1

Hader is a two-time Emmy winner for playing Barry Berkman in the HBO comedy-turned-actor, though he has yet to win a Globe. The show went to even darker depths in Season 3, as Barry’s true identity was uncovered by his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), and his relationship became strained with his girlfriend, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg). 3. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) – odds 4/1

The “Shameless” alum takes on the lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who returns home to Chicago to work at her family’s Italian sandwich shop after the death of her brother. The critically acclaimed laffer streamed on FX on Hulu earlier this summer and had fans across the country screaming, “Yes, Chief!” to White’s chances of rewards. 4. Martin runs (“Only Murders in the Building”) – 9/2 ratings

Short’s story in “Only Murders” Season 2 takes a dramatic turn as Oliver Putnam begins to wonder if he is really the father of his son, Will Putnam (Ryan Brossard). But it’s the death of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) dominating proceedings this year, with Oliver once again teaming up with his podcast pals Charles and Mable to try to solve the case. 5. Rami Youssef (“Ramy”) – odds 10/1

Globe voters anointed Youssef with victory in 2020 for the first year of his popular comedy series. The actor has also scored Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award offers to play a young American Muslim who struggles with his faith in modern New Jersey. After taking a year-long hiatus, the show returned to Hulu on September 30. SEE Golden Globes predictions in all 13 TV categories Potential spoilers (in order of rating) 6. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) – odds of 18/1

seven. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) – ratings 92/1

8. Nathan Fielder (“The Repeat”) – odds of 100/1

9. Key Keegan-Michael (“Restart”) – odds 100/1

ten. John Cena (“Peacemaker”) – odds of 100/1

11. Kayvan Novak (“What We Do in the Shadows”) – odds of 100/1

12. Rhys Darby ("Our flag means death") – odds of 100/1

