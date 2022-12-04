Aspen Film taps Kate Hudson for 30th Academy Screenings opening night

Onion of Glass: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn (2022). (LR) Kathryn Hahn as Claire, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Edward Norton as Myles, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel and Kate Hudson as Birdie.



John Wilson/Netflix

Aspen Film has announced that the opening night of the 30th Academy Screenings will feature highly anticipated Netflixs Glass Onionthe 2019 murder mystery/comedy sequel Knives outfollowed by a Q&A with actress and part-time Old Snowmass resident Kate Hudson.

Glass Onion is our opener, it’s such a crowd pleaser and so much fun. It won’t launch on Netflix until Christmas. And, we’re thrilled to have Kate Hudson here for the Q&A,” said Susan Wrubel, Executive and Artistic Director of Aspen Film. We are also delighted to have the director of pale blue eyeScott Cooper, joining us for a Q&A after the screening of his film.

Academy Screenings, Wheeler Opera House.

Courtesy picture

Academy Screenings was started 30 years ago when Aspen Film founder Ellen Kohner Hunt realized that many voting members of the academy and other entertainment guilds were coming to Aspen for the holidays. Voting members have to screen a movie before they vote, so it seemed like a great opportunity to bring those movies in for people in the industry and locals and grew from there.

Wrubel has curated a diverse lineup of 17 films for this year’s festival. She makes it a point to only bring films to the valley that haven’t been widely released and aren’t yet on streaming platforms. Thanks to her contacts for many years as a producer, cinema director and in distribution, she is able to have an early glimpse of films that have premiered at prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Telluride, Venice and Toronto which did not succeed. still in the mainstream.

I basically kill myself to get the highest quality films from the best distributors who are the most awarded and who have received the best accolades, she said.

Support local journalism Make a donation

Two of the highlights of this year’s festival are Darren Aronofsky’s new film, The whale, which is already generating Oscar buzz for actor Brendan Frasers’ performance; and Noah Baumbachs White noisebased on the novel by Don DeLillo, starring Adam Driver and Baumbach’s partner and muse, Greta Gerwig.

Wruber explained: Driver and Gerwig are amazing together. It’s a wild ride and the soundtrack is phenomenal; LCD Sound System recorded a new track for the movie, which got me very excited. It’s a bit of a departure for Noah Baumbach. It’s not as quiet a film as his other films. Or, should I say, maybe not quiet, maybe subtle. It’s definitely a bigger movie.

She also managed to land several films for Best International Feature, including submissions from Sweden (Cairo conspiracy); France (Saint-Omer); Ireland (The quiet girl), and Austria (Corset). A foreign film that is not an Oscar contender but still worth seeing is the Iranian film no bear of director Jafar Panahi, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for directing the film.

The festival will run from December 19-23, and films will screen between The Wheeler Opera House and the newly acquired Isis Theater, which Wrubel calls a dream come true. Now that Aspen Film has its own physical location, it will give them more freedom and flexibility to bring more films from various genres for special screenings, series, educational opportunities and other community events, he said. she declared.

Most foreign films don’t make it to this valley, so it’s an opportunity to see them on the big screen, she said.

The Isis Theater now offers Aspen Film a physical location.



Courtesy picture

And, in the not-too-distant future, the Isis will get a minor facelift.

We have bigger plans for the theater and want to make some changes where we’ll have a stage in the main auditorium, Wrubel said, so we can actually bring guests on stage and have proper conversations and simulcast people and have microphones that are passed around the audience and more of a reception area downstairs. So that will be coming.