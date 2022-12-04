devads to Bollywood nightingales





These are the divas of a continental country that we listen to. They are the heirs and the renewed incarnations of a millennial culture, where the theater was born and undoubtedly the first codified forms of music. Our divas in this episode are Indian, and if this Italian term may seem out of place, it is not excessive as some of these women are regarded on this continent as goddesses and have cultivated this almost divine status in their lives. When they practice Indian classical music, they are part of the millennial heritage of the devads, the servants of God who for centuries have perfected their art to please the gods. When they sing secular music, it’s often Bollywood. They then become immortal because the voices are fixed on the film for eternity. Archives and musical references Lata Mangechkar , Ajmer man but

, Ajmer man but Archive: Lata Mangechkar evokes the place of music in his life on Canadian television

evokes the place of music in his life on Canadian television Lata Mangechkar, Nirman: Main ik ladkihoon

Nirman: Main ik ladkihoon Lata Mangechkar, I am Dile Na mother

I am Dile Na mother Lata Mangechkar , Lagaan O paalanhaare

, Lagaan O paalanhaare Asha Boschle , Piya you ab to aaja

, Piya you ab to aaja Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, Mann Kyoon Behka in the movie utsav

Mann Kyoon Behka in the movie utsav Ashwini Bhide Deshpande , Raga Jaunpuri – drutteental

, Raga Jaunpuri – drutteental Archive: Aruna Sairam, South Indian classical singer on her music learning mission form; cardboard sheetFrench culture, 2001

South Indian classical singer on her music learning mission form; cardboard sheetFrench culture, 2001 Archive: kaushiki chakraborty on the Carnatic music of South India, in mission EquinoxFrance Culture, 2006

on the Carnatic music of South India, in mission EquinoxFrance Culture, 2006 kaushiki chakraborty , Drouhpad Raga Poorvi

, Drouhpad Raga Poorvi Shreya Goshal , Bairi Piya

, Bairi Piya Archive: The Singer Shreya Goshal talks about his beginnings on the fillm Devdas during a masterclass at UC Berkley, 2019

talks about his beginnings on the fillm Devdas during a masterclass at UC Berkley, 2019 Shreya Gosha, Devani Mastani

