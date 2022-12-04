Lee Seung Gi’s Team Responds To Hook Entertainment’s Claim





There have been new updates from Hook Entertainment on actor Lee Seung Gi’s earnings settlement. By claiming that “financial records have been confirmed by both parties” in 2021 and that “payments due have been honored with the signing of a mutual agreement by both parties”, Hook Entertainment has refuted ongoing allegations that the company reportedly withheld Lee Seung Gi’s music distribution revenue for 18 years. November 25. After this statement, Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative responded to it and made an official statement about it. The statement follows, Here’s what Lee Seung Gi’s rep had to say. “Hello. This is Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative. On November 25, Hook Entertainment released a statement in which they clarified that it was wrong not to pay music benefits to Lee Seung Gi and that they had resolved all outstanding debts with him. With our sincere regrets for Hook Entertainment’s false claims, Lee Seung Gi has come to the conclusion that further discussions with Hook Entertainment are unnecessary. Lee Seung Gi never received an account statement for the money he earned from his music. It is impossible to determine how much money Hook Entertainment paid Lee Gi for his music or how it was done. The fact that music revenue was made and profit settlements based on correct breakdowns and evidence did not take place was intentionally withheld by Hook Entertainment from Seung Gi. If Hook Entertainment paid Lee Gi for his music, they could show it by carefully checking deposit and withdrawal records. The calculations are also simple. They cannot include the basic music payment in the outstanding payment if there are settlement details, as claimed by Hook Entertainment. We regret it [Hook Entertainment] withheld the sales and settlement figures of his musical profits despite the fact that it is by no means a difficult problem and they have continuously misled him until now by telling him: “You are a singer less.” They claimed to have resolved all bond relations between the parties when Lee Seung Gi renewed his exclusive contract with Hook Entertainment around 2021, but this is also completely untrue. We would like to unequivocally state that the relevant written agreement is not a profit sharing agreement between Lee Seung Gi and Hook Entertainment. Also Read: Hook Entertainment CEO Threatens to Kill Lee Seung Gi The 2021 deal between Lee Gi and Hook Entertainment was for Seung Gi’s 4.7 billion won real estate investment in Hook Entertainment. Seung Gi invested 4.7 billion won in Hook Entertainment in the late 2010s with the intention of buying a building. CEO Kwon Jin Young gave no guarantees regarding the investment. When Seung Gi informed Hook Entertainment that he intended to terminate his management contract, Hook Entertainment stated that he would treat the current investment as a loan. They then wrote an agreement while removing Seung Gi’s investor rights. We really want to know how Seung Gi, who didn’t even realize that the music revenue was being made, could sort out the music profit and come to an agreement about it with Hook Entertainment. It is clearly a case of deception that Hook Entertainment asked Seung Gi to sign a deal in 2021 with the music revenue settlement in mind. Since Seung Gi debuted at a young age and his lack of experience caused all the trouble, we convey that Seung Gi only feels remorse for causing so many people to worry about personal matters. . We hope that the issue will be resolved with an unequivocal confirmation of the facts and that Hook Entertainment will stop upsetting a lot of people by lying and twisting the truth. Thanks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyresearchplot.com/2022/12/04/lee-seung-gis-side-replies-to-hook-entertainments-claim-of-settling-the-payments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos