Axl Rose ends 30 years of microphone launch stunt | Entertainment

Axl Rose is ending his 30-year stage tradition of tossing his microphone to fans at the end of concerts.
His decision comes after a woman was left bloodied and bruised by the waterfall last week after a Guns N Roses concert in Adelaide, Australia.
Axl, 60, said online Saturday (03.12.22) about the public safety decision: It has come to my attention that a fan may have been injured on our show in Adelaide, Australia , possibly hit by the microphone at the end of the show. when I traditionally throw the mic to the fans.
If that’s true, obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or hurting anyone in any way at any of our shows, anywhere.
Having thrown the mic at the end of our show for over 30 years, we’ve always felt it was a known part of the very end of our performance that fans wanted and knew had the opportunity to grab the mic.
Either way, in the interest of public safety, please refrain from throwing the mic or anything at fans during or during our performances from now on.
Unfortunately, there are those who, for their own reasons, have chosen to present their reporting on this topic in a more negative and irresponsible light, out of nowhere, which couldn’t be further from the truth. We hope that the public and of course the fans will understand that this happens sometimes.
A BIG THANK YOU to all for your understanding.
Footage showed the moment fans rushed to grab Axls’ microphone in Adelaide after he punched Rebecca Howe in the face.
She told the Adelaide announcer her shock at their behaviour: there was this huge kerfuffle as this man tried to get the microphone, he held it like a win, I got it, I got it, trying to keep my cool.
An off-duty policeman pulled me aside because I was in shock and hyperventilating, my mind was like, Oh my God, my face fell apart. I had blood running down the front of me.
Photographs of Ms Howe from her injury show she had severe bruising under her eyes and two cuts on her nose.
