The biggest Bollywood movies coming in 2023 we are waiting for!





This year is almost over and speaking of Bollywood movies, there was undoubtedly a decent amount of good movies. While some films weren’t well received, some were a blockbuster. Now we are all set to enter 2023 with high Bollywood hopes. There are a lot of good movies that should be released next year. So we have curated a list of the biggest Bollywood movies coming in 2023 that you can watch. So let’s get started. Also Read: List of Upcoming Bollywood Movies to Watch in December 2022 1. Adipurush Lord Ram is often referred to as Adi Purusha in Hinduism. Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh, the demon king Ravana, while Prabhas will portray Lord Rama and Lankesh respectively in the film. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023. 2. Bawal It depicts the story of a village man who falls in love with the most attractive woman in town. He hopes to marry her one day as it will improve his social status. 3. Kuttey Kuttey is an upcoming Bollywood film in 2023 which stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma in leading roles. 4. Pathane Pathaan is an upcoming action-thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and directed by Siddharth Anand. 5. Akelli This film revolves around a daring girl who gets trapped and struggles to find a way out in order to survive. 6. Rocky and Rani’s love story This film is slated for release in 2023 and features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. 7. Tiger 3 The third installment of one of the most successful movies “Tiger” will be released in 2023. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in 2023. 8. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 In this epic climax to the two-part series, Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh’s feud continues in “The Clash Continues”. 9. Bad Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to work together for one of Bollywood’s biggest films of 2023, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 10. Mission Majnu The secret story of India’s boldest military operation in the heart of Pakistan. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023. 11. Aashiqui 3 Aashiqui 3 is an upcoming Bollywood romantic drama thriller. It features Kartik Aryan as the main lead and is set to release in 2023. 12. Dream Girl 2 The story of a young man named Karam from a small town who tries to lead a responsible life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but finds that life is determined to ignore him. These are the biggest Bollywood movies coming in 2023. Which movie are you most excited about?

