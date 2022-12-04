Entertainment
Disney researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that instantly makes a younger or older actor appear in a scene
There is a growing trend in the entertainment and advertising industries to use photorealistic digital re-aging of faces in video. However, even for experienced painters, the standard 2D painting approach can involve hours or even days of tedious frame-by-frame manual work. Although studies of facial image aging have attempted to automate the response to this problem, current methodologies may be more efficient due to issues such as loss of face identity, low resolution, and inconsistent results on many video frames.
To demonstrate the potential of artificial intelligence in changing photo-realistic sequences, Disney researchers have unveiled a revolutionary age-altering device that can make an actor look convincingly older or younger without weeks of CGI work. expensive and specialized.
Proposed methods
Disney’s R&D department has developed an artificial intelligence system to alter an actor’s age in a given scene. To make sure the result is as realistic as possible, artists can still make adjustments by hand, but the AI tool can do a lot of the work for them. It is believed that the value of aging effects of an individual image takes the AI no more than five seconds. Disney researchers developed FRAN (which stands for face re-aging network) as a neural network trained using a large database containing pairs of synthetic faces randomly generated at different ages to avoid having to find thousands of images of real people at different (documented) ages depicting the same facial expression, pose, lighting and background.
Synthesis of high-quality longitudinal aging data is another technique used for facial aging visual effects with FRAN. The basic idea here is to devise a method to avoid the seemingly impossible challenge of annotated collection. These collections of longitudinal images show people of various ages, races and genders from different angles. The goal is to produce multiple pairs of input-output images showing the same (arbitrary) identity at two distinct ages with consistent facial expression, stance, lighting, and backdrop.
How it works?
The researchers took the time to adapt the proven U-Net architectural design for FRAN to improve translation quality and aging control, given the problem of image-to-image translation. Using L1, perceptual, and adversarial losses during training, FRAN is constructed from paired synthetic data. Each pixel in the image to be re-aged receives an input and output age in the form of a single-channel age map, which FRAN receives as part of the 5-channel tensor that is the input by FRAN. To construct the final aged image, U-Net predicts the per-pixel RGB deltas (offsets) that overlay the original image. The network can anticipate the aging output as RGB shifts above the input image, preventing severe loss of the input identity rather than learning to produce faces of multiple identities under various expressions, views and insights. Good temporal consistency in the output of FRAN is a natural by-product of the fluidity of the input video frames over time. These features work together to create FRAN, an ideal, production-ready method for age-adjusting people’s faces in videos.
Performance results
- Applying FRAN to video images yields reliable weathering results and can adapt smoothly to changes in head attitude, lighting, and depth of field.
- FRAN reliably and convincingly relives the provided images while preserving the identity of the target. When looking at the timeline, the aging process is continuous and linear.
- Compared to HRFAE, the results of which reveal considerable attenuation of skin detail, FRAN is superior in preserving the input identification and specific skin detail of the given person.
- Real-world photographs work almost as well as simulated photographs for FRAN processing.
FRAN isn’t expected to displace many industry jobs for a while given that manual visual effects work and even the actual application of prosthetic makeup don’t have these limitations. However, there are some limitations and studies like this are rarely new. Disney found that FRAN was not ideal for drastic changes like aging to and from an extremely early age and graying of scalp hair was not reflected when an actor aged because it was not not included in the dataset used to train the tool.
To sum up
There are several benefits to simplifying visual effects, including reducing the workload of already overworked and underpaid artists and making the tools available to filmmakers who don’t have budgets the size of Hollywood. . Even for large studios, the ability to automate this work has a commercial incentive. As a result, companies like Disney are funding studies to improve the state of the art in visual effects; in recent years, some of these studies have focused on how AI can streamline the process.
Disney has plenty of justifications for wanting to create such a device. This could help visual effects artists save time by reducing the work they have to put into their projects. This could help control rising production costs and help low-budget films artificially age their performers. The results of using neural networks and ML to age or age a person are compelling enough when applied to still images. Yet they are far from photorealistic when applied to motion video, with temporal artifacts occurring and disappearing from frame to frame and a person’s appearance sometimes becoming unrecognizable as and as the edited video plays. These hundreds of fictional people were aged and aged using pre-existing machine learning aging methods. The resulting data was used to train a new neural network called FRAN (face re-aging network).
