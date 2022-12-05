Aamir Khan recalls his father’s wrestling days and says “Problem Unko Mein Dekh Ke Takleef Hoti Thi”





Mr. Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan is one of the most versatile and polished actors in the entertainment industry. With movies like, Dangal, 3 idiots, PK, Lagaan, Ghajini and many others, Aamir has earned a place in the hearts of moviegoers. Although the actor prefers to stay out of the limelight, he is never shy about expressing his point of view on different topics and sharing certain incidents in his life. Recently, something similar happened when Aamir walked down memory lane and recalled his family’s financial struggles initially. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir Khan spoke about his family’s financial health as he grew up. Recalling his family’s difficult days, Aamir revealed that when he was 10 years old, his father, Tahir Hussain, took out a huge loan to make a movie, which brought financial stability to their home. Moreover, the River The actor mentioned that he used to worry seeing his father’s condition because he was a simple man. In his words: “The thing that would bother us the most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke. Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have enough sense for not taking so much loan.” Recommended reading: Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Ignoring Fan Waiting For Him At Mumbai Airport With Bouquet Moreover, in the same interview, Aamir said that people thought that since his father was a film producer, their life was a bed of roses. However, in reality, things were very different. The actor even mentioned that his dad never had any money and seeing him in trouble was hurtful. Remembering the days when his Abba John used to fight with lenders for money, Aamir said: “Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Dein mujhe, main kya karu. Aamir even revealed that even though his father was struggling, he always made sure to return the money to everyone. Moreover, the actor recalled an incident when the director, Mahesh Bhatt, was surprised to get his money back for a movie because even he had lost hope. Read also : Hansika and her fiancé, Sohael exchange rings, dance their hearts out at engagement party Aamir Khan recalled the days when his mother, Zeenat Hussain, used long pants for them and folded down the hem so they could wear them longer. Concluding his speech, the actor mentioned that even though his family was facing financial troubles, his father never compromised with his education. The actor said his tuition was paid on time even after so much hardship. Professionally, Aamir Khan was last seen in film, Lal Singh Chadha. Next reading: Sonam Kapoor shares a video of her baby, Vayu playing in her rocker which is worth Rs. 25K AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

