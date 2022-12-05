Every actor who played Bruce Lee in the movies

Ang Lee coming soon Bruce Lee The biopic starring his son, Mason Lee, has caused quite a stir, but this latest Lee is just the latest in a long line of actors to portray the martial arts legend. Since his untimely death in 1973, Bruce Lee’s life, work, and personality have been the subject of a plethora of different films and biopics. Each film and actor who has portrayed Bruce Lee has approached the noble task from a different angle, providing a surprising amount of variety to the subject matter.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Despite a relatively short life, Bruce Lee’s portrayal in film varies widely, ranging from factual to light-hearted to near-exploitative. No matter how Bruce Lee appears in the movies, his portrayals never fail to entertain. Here’s every actor who’s played Bruce Lee (or some version of him) in movies.

Related: Why Jackie Chan Refused To Use Bruce Lee’s Fighting Style





Ho Chung Tao

Also known by his stage name “Bruce Lee“, Ho Chung-Tao’s early career was filled with”bruceploitationfilms, leading to his portrayal of Bruce Lee in 1976 Bruce Lee: the man, the myth. Directed by Ng See-yuen, Bruce Lee: the man, the myth begins when Lee moved from Hong Kong to Seattle and covers many of the major landmarks of his life, including his casting in The green hornet, personal life and fame in Hong Kong. Ho even choreographed the fight sequences in the movie himself. Despite his prolific work in the “bruceploitation” genre, Ho had difficulty separating himself from these roles, as well as other Bruce Lee impersonators, and he eventually retired from acting.

Danny Lee

Danny Lee played Bruce Lee in Bruce Lee: his last days, his last nights in 1976. This biopic covers the days leading up to Bruce Lee’s death in 1973. The film is based on Betty Ting Pei’s recollections of Bruce Lee’s final days, who plays himself in the film. Bruce Lee: his last days, his last nights has a controversial portrayal of Bruce Lee (particularly his personality and the alleged extramarital affair) and the events leading up to the end of his life, many of which were disputed by others who knew him.

Leung Siu Lung

Leung Siu-Lung portrayed Bruce Lee twice, first in 1976 The dragon lives again then in 2010, Jeet Kune Do. The dragon lives again features a more fantastical imagination of Bruce Lee in the underworld after his untimely death, where he interacts with and battles different celebrities/famous people like James Bond, Dracula, The Godfather, Popeye, and Clint Eastwood, among others. The film has the reputation of being one of the most ridiculous and surreal “bruceploitation“movies. Jeet Kune Do sees Siu-Lung playing an aged version of Bruce Lee, who serves as a mentor.

Lung of Huang Chien

In 1980, Huang Chien Lung (also known by his stage name, Bruce Le) joined the ranks of actors playing/impersonating Bruce Lee in the cinema with the film Bruce, the King of Kung Fu. This entry into the Bruce Lee film canon presents a highly fictionalized account of Bruce Lee’s life as an up-and-comer of the martial arts scene. Lung’s involvement in Bruce, the King of Kung Fu didn’t stop with his portrayal of the famed martial artist, as he also directed the film.

Related: Every Fighting Style Bruce Lee Practiced (& Where He Learned Them)

Kim Tai Chung

Kim Tai-Chung is one of the most skilled actors to portray Bruce Lee, having served as a lookalike to complete the posthumous Bruce Lee film, game of death. 1985 No retreat or capitulation features Kim Tai-Chung as the ghost of Bruce Lee, marking another more fantastical entry into the Bruce Lee cinematic canon. No retreat or capitulation (which also features Jean-Claude Van Damme as the film’s villain) is a film in the same vein as The Karate Kid, except the main character, Jason, is flanked by a specter of Bruce Lee. After his appearance in No retreat or capitulationKim Tai-Chung has retired from acting.

Jason Scott Lee

Jason Scott Lee portrayed Bruce Lee in 1993 Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story. Although the film is based on the 1975 book Bruce Lee: The Man I Know by Bruce Lee’s wife, Linda, it also features more fantastical additions, like a demon samurai who haunts Lee throughout his life. To prepare for his role as Bruce Lee, Jason Scott Lee trained with one of Bruce Lee’s real kung fu students at Jeet Kune Do. Despite the fantastic additions, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story was blessed by The Bruce Lee Estate.

Arif Rahman

Aarif Rahman played Bruce Lee in the 2010s Bruce Lee, my brother. This film, produced by Bruce Lee’s younger brother, Robert Lee, tells the story of Bruce Lee’s teenage years through his early years. Despite the involvement of Bruce Lee’s siblings in the film’s production, Bruce Lee, my brother was not released in the United States due to clashes with The Bruce Lee Estate.

Jiang Dai Yan

Jiang Dai-Yan appeared as young Bruce Lee in IP Man 2released in 2010. The Ip-Man the series does not revolve around Bruce Lee, but his mentor. Jiang’s portrayal of Bruce Lee comes in the form of a cameo at the end of IP Man 2in which the young martial artist asks for the guardianship of Ip Man.

Related: Bruce Lee Hated Nunchucks – So Why Did He Adopt Them Later?

Philip Ng

Philip Ng played Bruce Lee in the 2016 film Birth of the Dragon. Birth of the Dragon is based on an actual event in Bruce Lee’s life in which Lee fought fellow martial artist Wong Jack-man, although the event was fictionalized for the film. The film was criticized for “whitenits subject by discarding the character of Bruce Lee in favor of a story of a fictional white character, which is inspired by actor Steve McQueen.

mike moh

In 2019, Mike Moh played Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood. Moh had previously been in the running for the role of Lee in Birth of the Dragonbut he was eventually able to portray the martial artist in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Tarantino’s Epic Features Bruce Lee on the Set of The green hornet, where the main characters Cliff and Rick also worked. Lee’s portrayal in Once upon a time in Hollywood received backlash from The Bruce Lee Estate and China, with the latter canceling the film’s premiere in the country.

Mason Lee

The most recent actor added to the cast list of Bruce Lee film canon is Mason Lee, who will play the martial artist in an upcoming biopic. Directed by his father, Ang Lee, the Bruce Lee biopic has been in the works for the director for quite some time. Mason Lee has spent the past three years training in Asia to play the role of the famed martial artist. Although it is not yet known how Mason Lee Bruce Lee will be received, his intense preparation for the role combined with the prowess of his father in the director’s chair make his interpretation a highly anticipated character.

Next: How One Fight Completely Changed Bruce Lee’s Kung Fu Style