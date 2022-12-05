Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic “Babylon”





Babylon goes on and on Director Damien Chazelles starts in Babylon films. A glitzy story of corny Hollywood from the 20s. Everybody Naked. Party hard. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie play characters based on actors John Gilbert and Clara Bow. It is understood that if you are under 100, only Google knows them. It’s also understood to be the longest film in captivity and before your chin needs tweezing. Margot: I read the script and my jaw dropped to the ground. It’s like La Dolce Vita and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby. And whatever that means, who knows. Brad: The script was 180 pages, so I asked what’s going to be cut? and Damien says: Nothing. In theaters December 23. The thing lasts three hours and nine minutes. Each screening probably runs until Mother’s Day. In other news, unfortunately showbiz took two hits last week. The two Freddies. Comedian borscht Freddie Roman and British VIP Freddie Hancock. Pal Larry Amoros, gagwriter of Joan Rivers: Romans has an open casket because everyone knows he can’t close. Regarding his hairpiece: The lid of Freddie’s coffin is glued on. And, Freddie has spent so much time in the mountains that his carriers are Sherpas. Britains Hancock, BBC publicist, creator of the BAFTA awards. A confirmed New Yorker. When Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth presented Freddie with a medal at Buckingham, the plus-one she brought with her was me. Pitt, Robbie and other cast members of “Babylon” at a screening in Los Angeles on November 14, 2022. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Comedian Freddie Roman has died aged 85. Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP Political remnants of Tgiving Matching mouths: Incompetence runs in the elections. The officials said, Hey, my cousin Lenny needs a job. Lenny can’t seem to find the men’s room, but that’s so, throw him in the county election thing. The process can be unruly. Not always an overseer saying, I can’t count your ballot. It is filled in illegibly. Also: Some neighborhoods are violent, chaotic. Citizens are even afraid to go to church and even less to vote. So, has NY ever had a Republican governor? Answer: No. It’s finish. Never be red again. The democratic machine is too powerful. And foreign newcomers vote mostly Democrat because it’s the party of the right. dinner conversation Slow week. Only two Catsimatidis events. Beautiful blonde wife Margos birthday party private dinner upstairs at La Grenouille. The following night, winners John and Margo in a charity supporting the deceased. In that crowded Marriott Marquis ballroom, Andrew Giuliani, who was running for governor, claimed the bizarre choices of Eric Adams’ aides: He then repeated it for others to hear: These guys must be on the alert. On the spot New Yorkers suffer from double parking, tickets, tows, snows, snowplows, alternate side of street, outdoor shelters. But: Some New Yorkers have unused parking spots that come with a condo, rental, co-op, but they don’t have a car. Beautiful new Spacer app connects the needy with these spots. It’s making money by zipping but allowing someone to park safely in their space, so no tickets, towing or snow. I’m just saying. Addendum: He’s a man with credentials. And if you’ve ever had someone peck your credentials, you know how painful it can be. Only in New York, children, only in New York.

