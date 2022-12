Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go Christmas tree shopping with Emme – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez53, and Ben Affleck50, was seen buying a Christmas tree with her child emma14 years old, their twin brother Maxalso 14, with her daughter Seraphine13 years old and his son samuel, ten! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the children appeared to be picking, which was seen loaded onto a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, December 3. This Christmas marks their first married couple, just four months after they tied the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside Savannah, Georgia, with their friends in August. More about Jennifer Lopez The Dear Ben singer looked stylish in a mustard yellow houndstooth coat from Chanel’s pre-2022/23 collection which dropped in July. She paired the sleek jacket with a pair of dark wide leg jeans, a white t-shirt and sneakers. She was also seen wearing her signature sunglasses as they moved around the sunny property. Ben also wore jeans with a tan drawstring hoodie as he smiled behind their three children, who all opted for casual looks with trainers. Ben’s eldest daughter Purple, 17, did not appear to be present with the crew. The teenager was most recently spotted in Washington, DC alongside his mother Jennifer Garner as the mother-daughter duo attended Joe Bidens’ first White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget. Violet looked so grown up in an ankle length black dress with a heart motif paired with a chic pair of red patent leather pumps. She kept her brunette locks in a bun, showing off her youthful complexion and stylish transparent glasses. The Christmas Tree release comes just a week after Jennifer announced a new album dedicated to Ben called It’s me now. The project is a follow-up project for It’s me then, which was originally released in 2002, and includes songs Dear Ben, Im Glad, two versions of The One, and Baby I Love U! all inspired by their relationship. Trending items right now trendy now



Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life. I was working on an album and it was called It’s me thenshe said in an interview with Apple Musics Zane Lowe. It was about capturing that moment in time. Now the most amazing, incredible, incredible thing has happened. The reason here was because I want to capture this moment in time because it’s even better than the first time, she also teased of the upcoming album, which is due out next year. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez in The Mother: first teaser, cast and everything we know about the Netflix movie

