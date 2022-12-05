Applications open for 50 summer internships at top Hollywood studios through the Television Academy Foundation





Online applications are currently being accepted through January 19, 2023, 5:00 p.m. (PST) at TelevisionAcademy.com/Internships. The prestigious internship program provides students with in-depth, hands-on work experience in a variety of television careers and professions at top Hollywood studios and production facilities. Internship categories include, but are not limited to, Animation, Cinematography, Program Development, Directing, Editing, Interactive Media, News, and Writing. The program and its extraordinary opportunities are offered to college/university undergraduate and graduate media arts students for the summer of 2023. Internships can be in-person, blended or remote depending on the opportunity. Finalists for these coveted opportunities are selected by members of the Television Academy; final selections are made by participating host companies. The program is designed to train, inspire and open doors for diverse and highly motivated students who would otherwise not have access to industry. Summer interns will also receive weekly professional development sessions, including panels with TV industry leaders, one-on-one seminars on building a personal brand and navigating the job market. Exclusively for students in Southern California, the Foundation also offers the Getting Real Unscripted internship for students from disadvantaged backgrounds who are interested in non-fiction television careers. In addition, internships for youth in foster care in the greater Los Angeles area, provided through an endowment gift from the Dick Wolfs Wolf Family Foundation, are available. The Foundation is committed to providing career advancement opportunities for students of all backgrounds, said Cris Abrego, President of the Television Academy Foundation. Our internship program allows students from across the country to break into Hollywood in the media professions of their choice. Established in 1980, the Foundations Internship Program has been instrumental in launching many careers of distinguished writers, producers, directors, executives, and Emmy Award nominees and winners. Notable Foundation alumni include: Marco Esquivel, VP of Creative Content at Shondaland; Eric Kripke, creator of The Boys, Supernatural and Timeless series; Sev Ohanian, executive producer of Marvels Ironheart and Judas and the Black Messiah; Gina Prince-Bythewood, director/screenwriter of Shots Fired and The Woman King; Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction and comedy specials at Netflix; Pam Soper, senior vice president of programming at CBS Television; and Zoe White, director of photography for The Handmaids Tale. All selected interns become lifetime members of the Television Academies Alumni Network, gaining access to exclusive networking opportunities, year-round industry events and an alumni platform students online. About the Television Academy Foundation Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program and Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to broaden the circle of voices that our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect the whole of society. For more information about the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

