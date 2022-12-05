Prince Harry called ‘compliant’ and accused of adhering to ‘Hollywood narrative’ | royal | New





Prince Harry is a ‘docile husband’ following a Hollywood ethos imposed on him by Meghan, claims a royal biographer. Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsorssaid the 38-year-old prince was led by his 41-year-old wife.

Mr Bower wrote in The Sun: “Nurtured in Hollywood, she imposed her ‘narrative’ on Harry. A docile husband. The veteran author says the couple, who left Britain in 2020, ‘said loud and clear’ that the decision was to ‘protect their privacy’.

But that with the release of their new Netflix documentary, Spotify deals and magazine interviews, Mr Bower believes the Sussexes ‘have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity’. Described by Netflix as a “global event”, the six-part Harry & Meghan reveal series will show followers of the couple their story in a way they’ve “never heard told like this before”. Mr Bower’s said black and white photos from the series’ one-minute trailer, released last week, show the couple “smiling in love” at each other. He wrote in The Sun: “There’s even the picture of Meghan wiping away a tear at the Queen’s funeral. Cynics at the time speculated that the gesture, in fact, was the posting of a working actress. The release from the global streaming giant also includes a unique image of Princess of Wales Kate sitting in church with William lined up in front of Meghan and Harry. READ MORE: Winter is coming as the first snowfall hits the UK and temperatures drop

The photo shows Kate with a stern expression on her face, and Mr Bower said he feared the documentary was a ‘target’ of the Netflix series. Mr Bower says the Princess of Wales had “sought to help the American” while Meghan worked royally in the same way she had previously “generously supported Harry”. He also accused the Sussexes of making the Princess of Wales a target in their upcoming series after a trailer showed Kate looking stern. The writer says Kate deserves better for supporting Harry before relations soured. Discussing the impending release of the documentary, Harry’s book and other upcoming Sussex projects, Mr Bower laments what he believes is a desire to ‘ruthlessly sever the Royal Family’s justified reputation for hard work and his loyal duty”. DO NOT MISS : Indonesia’s tallest volcano erupts, sending ash plume skyward

