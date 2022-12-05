Hollywood is addicted to it, and social media is stoking demand for the latest weight loss ‘miracle’

Over the summer I was lucky enough to be invited to a 60th birthday party where the after dinner entertainment was a private performance by one of the UK’s leading male pop stars. More breathtaking than the actual spectacle, however, was how amazing said star looked. He was a shadow of himself, prancing around the stage in a silver jumpsuit. His secret? Semaglutide, or Ozempic as it’s branded, a new diet drug that everyone but everyone, sweetie, including one of the world’s most famous supermodels, is apparently taking.

Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, it is used off-label (for a purpose other than that for which it was authorised) in the US and UK to treat obesity. In research conducted by its billionaire manufacturer, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, patients lost an average of 17% of their total body weight in 68 weeks. That compares to five to nine percent for old-fashioned obesity drugs like metformin.

Only available in the UK on the NHS if you have type 2 diabetes, Ozempic can be obtained from a private doctor, and if you are willing to take it without medical supervision not recommended by doctors (see panel), you can get it online through various weight-loss programs. It is sometimes taken as tablets but more commonly as an injection.

Predictably, Hollywood has known about Ozempic much longer than we have. Variety magazine recently joked that the drug deserved its own Emmys acceptance speech because so many stars on the catwalk had obviously taken it. Elon Musk praised its more potent sister drug, Wegovy, on Twitter; Kim Kardashian, rumored to have used semaglutide to lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroes dress for the Met Ball. On TikTok, the hashtag #ozempic has had over 285 million views.

Thanks to the hype, there has been a surge in demand, causing shortages on both sides of the Atlantic, with a backlash against influencers and celebrities monopolizing supplies before desperate diabetics. As expected, Big Pharma has developed an alternative tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro), manufactured by Eli Lilly, but it has not yet been approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration for weightloss.

Novo Nordisk issued a statement saying its supplies will be replenished by the end of the year, but that did not allay anxiety. At least two of my middle-aged male friends who started using it in September are worried about being caught short before the holidays. As one London privateer GP pointed out to me: It’s like the H RT panic of last spring.

So what exactly is this drug? Semaglutide belongs to a class called GLP-1 agonists, which not only regulate blood sugar but, as discovered a decade ago, also mimic gut hormones that regulate our appetite, those that tell the brain when we are hungry or when we are full. There are, of course, side effects: acid reflux, nausea, exacerbation of IBS symptoms and fatigue (but much less than with earlier GLP-1 agonists such as Saxenda), as well as pancreatitis, gallstones and, at very high doses caused thyroid tumors in rats. Meanwhile, when you stop using it, the effect fades away immediately, and in some cases, it won’t work at all.

I would describe semaglutide as an example of very smart science, says leading consultant endocrinologist Dr Efthimia Karra from her private practice off Harley Street in London. But it’s not a panacea for everyone. About a fifth of users do not respond to it. Indeed, the human body promotes weight gain. So when you lose weight, the body will do anything to get back to its highest BMI. The heavier you are, the harder it is to lose weight. If a patient has made no progress in three months, I will remove them.

Bankers’ wife Laura, a native New Yorker in her 50s who had been swinging between decades, started using it in January. The paleo diet, 5:2, CBT, NLP, bootcamp, diet delivery services I tried them all, she says from the family home in Hampshire, and I always yo-yoed right away. After my last annual checkup, I seriously considered quitting. Then my doctor suggested semaglutide.

After only a month, she noticed that her clothes had become looser. From then on, the weight started to drop. The weird thing was that I didn’t eat anything different. I physically couldn’t have seconds, and the idea of ​​a pudding after a full meal had lost its appeal. Three months later she is two stones lighter, although she sometimes suffers from heartburn if she eats too late at night or drinks alcohol and when we spoke in the fall she was looking forward to lose another stone by Christmas.

There’s an annoying voice telling me it’s both risky and lazy to take a weight-loss drug, and I’m afraid it will all add up again if I stop taking it. But if so, I will seriously consider taking it indefinitely.

Private London GP Dr Martin Galy has been prescribing semaglutide for around a year to clients who cannot lose the weight they gained during menopause. He has also seen it have a transformative effect on much younger women who suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome. People with PCOS are difficult to treat and you can imagine how body image plays a very important role when it comes to self-esteem.

But according to Tom Sanders, professor of nutrition and dietetics at Kings College London, it’s not a silver bullet. Commenting on a semaglutide study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, he says, The post-weight loss challenge is to prevent weight regain, he writes. This may help in the short term, but public health measures that encourage behavioral changes such as regular physical activity and moderation of dietary energy intake are still needed.

That said, given the rise in our national obesity statistics and the escalation of accompanying health issues such as heart failure, cancer, and obstructive sleep apnea that clog beds of hospitals, something is needed. Semaglutide may be the medicine of the rich today, but could it be approved for more widespread use? Only time will tell.