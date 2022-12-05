Entertainment
Hollywood is addicted to it, and social media is stoking demand for the latest weight loss ‘miracle’
Over the summer I was lucky enough to be invited to a 60th birthday party where the after dinner entertainment was a private performance by one of the UK’s leading male pop stars. More breathtaking than the actual spectacle, however, was how amazing said star looked. He was a shadow of himself, prancing around the stage in a silver jumpsuit. His secret? Semaglutide, or Ozempic as it’s branded, a new diet drug that everyone but everyone, sweetie, including one of the world’s most famous supermodels, is apparently taking.
Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, it is used off-label (for a purpose other than that for which it was authorised) in the US and UK to treat obesity. In research conducted by its billionaire manufacturer, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, patients lost an average of 17% of their total body weight in 68 weeks. That compares to five to nine percent for old-fashioned obesity drugs like metformin.
Only available in the UK on the NHS if you have type 2 diabetes, Ozempic can be obtained from a private doctor, and if you are willing to take it without medical supervision not recommended by doctors (see panel), you can get it online through various weight-loss programs. It is sometimes taken as tablets but more commonly as an injection.
Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, semaglutide is used off-label. It was introduced as a new diet drug that everyone is apparently taking
Predictably, Hollywood has known about Ozempic much longer than we have. Variety magazine recently joked that the drug deserved its own Emmys acceptance speech because so many stars on the catwalk had obviously taken it. Elon Musk praised its more potent sister drug, Wegovy, on Twitter; Kim Kardashian, rumored to have used semaglutide to lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroes dress for the Met Ball. On TikTok, the hashtag #ozempic has had over 285 million views.
Thanks to the hype, there has been a surge in demand, causing shortages on both sides of the Atlantic, with a backlash against influencers and celebrities monopolizing supplies before desperate diabetics. As expected, Big Pharma has developed an alternative tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro), manufactured by Eli Lilly, but it has not yet been approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration for weightloss.
Novo Nordisk issued a statement saying its supplies will be replenished by the end of the year, but that did not allay anxiety. At least two of my middle-aged male friends who started using it in September are worried about being caught short before the holidays. As one London privateer GP pointed out to me: It’s like the H RT panic of last spring.
So what exactly is this drug? Semaglutide belongs to a class called GLP-1 agonists, which not only regulate blood sugar but, as discovered a decade ago, also mimic gut hormones that regulate our appetite, those that tell the brain when we are hungry or when we are full. There are, of course, side effects: acid reflux, nausea, exacerbation of IBS symptoms and fatigue (but much less than with earlier GLP-1 agonists such as Saxenda), as well as pancreatitis, gallstones and, at very high doses caused thyroid tumors in rats. Meanwhile, when you stop using it, the effect fades away immediately, and in some cases, it won’t work at all.
Celebrities are accused of hogging supplies in front of desperate diabetes patients
I would describe semaglutide as an example of very smart science, says leading consultant endocrinologist Dr Efthimia Karra from her private practice off Harley Street in London. But it’s not a panacea for everyone. About a fifth of users do not respond to it. Indeed, the human body promotes weight gain. So when you lose weight, the body will do anything to get back to its highest BMI. The heavier you are, the harder it is to lose weight. If a patient has made no progress in three months, I will remove them.
Bankers’ wife Laura, a native New Yorker in her 50s who had been swinging between decades, started using it in January. The paleo diet, 5:2, CBT, NLP, bootcamp, diet delivery services I tried them all, she says from the family home in Hampshire, and I always yo-yoed right away. After my last annual checkup, I seriously considered quitting. Then my doctor suggested semaglutide.
After only a month, she noticed that her clothes had become looser. From then on, the weight started to drop. The weird thing was that I didn’t eat anything different. I physically couldn’t have seconds, and the idea of a pudding after a full meal had lost its appeal. Three months later she is two stones lighter, although she sometimes suffers from heartburn if she eats too late at night or drinks alcohol and when we spoke in the fall she was looking forward to lose another stone by Christmas.
There’s an annoying voice telling me it’s both risky and lazy to take a weight-loss drug, and I’m afraid it will all add up again if I stop taking it. But if so, I will seriously consider taking it indefinitely.
Private London GP Dr Martin Galy has been prescribing semaglutide for around a year to clients who cannot lose the weight they gained during menopause. He has also seen it have a transformative effect on much younger women who suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome. People with PCOS are difficult to treat and you can imagine how body image plays a very important role when it comes to self-esteem.
But according to Tom Sanders, professor of nutrition and dietetics at Kings College London, it’s not a silver bullet. Commenting on a semaglutide study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, he says, The post-weight loss challenge is to prevent weight regain, he writes. This may help in the short term, but public health measures that encourage behavioral changes such as regular physical activity and moderation of dietary energy intake are still needed.
That said, given the rise in our national obesity statistics and the escalation of accompanying health issues such as heart failure, cancer, and obstructive sleep apnea that clog beds of hospitals, something is needed. Semaglutide may be the medicine of the rich today, but could it be approved for more widespread use? Only time will tell.
THE HEALTH WARNING OF A GP
Dr Ellie Cannon on the risks of taking the drug for weight loss
Despite being a GP well versed in dispensing all sorts of drugs, I find it shocking that someone would choose to take a drug like Ozempic in an unsupervised way like this. All medications have risks and side effects, even over-the-counter medications like paracetamol. As a young doctor, I met a patient who ended up dying of liver failure after taking high street herbal tablets. She had been deceived by the promise of easy weight loss, so she had ignored the potential side effects. But after a month of taking it, she had irreversibly damaged her liver.
Ozempic or semaglutide is a wonder drug if you have diabetes. It’s a once-a-week injection that lowers glucose levels and slows digestion. It is licensed for use in type 2 diabetics when other medications do not work and where weight loss is helpful. It is known to potentially cause pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), eye and kidney problems as well as allergic reactions, so it is prescribed alongside strict medical supervision, with regular blood tests and assessments to monitor patients. I don’t understand why people would risk these side effects unless they really need the drug. And the pitfalls are even greater if you’re willing to forgo medical advice entirely by buying it online, with no one monitoring your blood, checking your medical history or changes in your health to see if you should take it.
UK drug guidelines say common side effects include gallstones, burping, diarrhoea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. This means that up to one in ten people who use it will be affected. Of course, it is worth it when compared to the excellent diabetes treatment benefits it can offer. But they hardly seem reasonable for trivial weight loss that can be achieved in a safer, albeit slower, way. Celebrity endorsement doesn’t make it safe. No medicine is without risk when used in this way without supervision.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11482687/Hollywood-hooked-social-media-fanning-demand-latest-weight-loss-miracle.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood is addicted to it, and social media is stoking demand for the latest weight loss ‘miracle’
- Double Heroics Cliches Championship for Team USA at the 2022 Master’U Championships
- PSAKI says Trump’s ‘evil charisma’ should not be underestimated
- Australian Stock Exchange chairman apologizes
- A 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes under the ocean between American Samoa and Tonga
- Prince Harry called ‘compliant’ and accused of adhering to ‘Hollywood narrative’ | royal | New
- How to make a dress? With fabric, ropes and metal, of course
- Applications open for 50 summer internships at top Hollywood studios through the Television Academy Foundation
- Michigan meets No. 3 TCU in Semifinal College Football Playoff in Fiesta Bowl
- Small molecules in the treatment of COVID-19
- Analysis: Politics weighs heavily on the appointment of the head of the TNI – Universities
- KCR slams PM Modi, says Center is blocking Telangana’s progress