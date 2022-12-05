Entertainment
Michael Cinco on Dressing Hollywood A-listers, Favorite Pinay Celebrity Client
December 5, 2022 | 00:00
I have long been an admirer of Michael Cinco, the Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer extraordinaire who caters to Hollywood royalty and jet-setting A-listers. And so, when I heard that NET25 President Caesar R. Vallejos (CRV) was going to interview Michael about his Open For Business program, I asked CRV and my good friend Keren Pascual (who was organizing the interview) if I could accompany them, so that I could meet Michael and interview him as well. Luckily CRV and Keren were able to accommodate my request.
Michael was in town for a few days to receive an award from the Gusi Peace Prize International on November 24 at the Club Filipino. He was honored and honored with the award, and he was the only Filipino to be celebrated this year‘award ceremony.
Our interviews were set for Saturday, November 26, at 4 p.m. in one of the reception halls of the Shangri-la Hotel at BGC, where Michael was staying. When he entered the room, he was wearing his all-black outfit and sunglasses. After introductions were made and pleasantries exchanged, he and CRV sat down to begin the official TV interview, which Keren and I listened to intently from backstage..
Michael revealed that it was initially very difficult for him to try his luck in Dubai in 1997. He chose Dubai because‘It’s a vibrant city where women are known to spend a fortune on fashion. However, he initially encountered many challenges like racial discrimination and trust issues. On the one hand, Filipino designers were looked down upon and viewed more as tailors than fashion designers. But he persevered, worked overtime and twice as hard, making many sacrifices along the way to prove his worth and talent. Her perseverance paid off as soon after, her designs caught the attention of the royal family and the very wealthy women of Dubai..
Michael‘Its clientele includes Arab, Russian, Malaysian, Indian and Pakistani women as they love opulence. The more bling, the better! Michael, after all, is known for his intricate beadwork and embroidery. And because it specializes in wedding dresses, some of its customers order several wedding dresses at once because the wedding celebration sometimes lasts several days..
These days, however, the other thing that‘Michael is busy with his new ready-to-wear line, which will soon be followed by a line of perfumes and fashion accessories.
After the interview with CRV, we had dinner, and it was during this time that Michael relaxed and shared even more fascinating stories and anecdotes. Here are some of the ones he said that I could share with you, my dear readers.:
When asked why he wore sunglasses all the time, he revealed that he suffered from dizziness. Somehow, when he wears sunglasses, he feels a certain calm. He admits it’s psychological and jokes that he wears them to intimidate his wealthy clients from asking for discounts.
When asked how many pairs of sunglasses he owned, his estimate was 200 pairs.
Michael does not buy designer clothes. He buys commercially from Zara and COS since he always wears all-black ensembles anyway.
Among the local stars he dresses, Marian Rivera is his favorite.
The most expensive wedding dress he made cost a million dollars. It was worn by Victoria Swarovski, heiress to the Swarovski empire, and cost a mint because of all the crystals sewn into the dress.
His favorite winter destination is Iceland, and he’s been there five times.
Even though he travels a lot, he is still afraid to fly.
Despite the fact that he has “dressed” many Hollywood celebrities, the only one he has met in person is Mariah Carey. More often than not, Michael coordinates with the celebrity’s styling team, who send him their client’s measurements.
It employs 80 full-time workers, half of whom are Filipinos while the other half are Indians.
Finally, Michael does not smile in front of the camera, he pouts!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.philstar.com/entertainment/2022/12/05/2228503/michael-cinco-dressing-hollywood-listers-favorite-pinay-celeb-client
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Cinco on Dressing Hollywood A-listers, Favorite Pinay Celebrity Client
- Watch Stanford Cardinal at ASU Sun Devils in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports
- Popeyes UK announces official opening date for new restaurant in Sussex
- A clash between Imran Khan and the mullah’s general in Pakistan could be on the horizon
- Turkish strikes against US Kurdish allies reverberate in Ukraine war
- Hollywood is addicted to it, and social media is stoking demand for the latest weight loss ‘miracle’
- Double Heroics Cliches Championship for Team USA at the 2022 Master’U Championships
- PSAKI says Trump’s ‘evil charisma’ should not be underestimated
- Australian Stock Exchange chairman apologizes
- A 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes under the ocean between American Samoa and Tonga
- Prince Harry called ‘compliant’ and accused of adhering to ‘Hollywood narrative’ | royal | New
- How to make a dress? With fabric, ropes and metal, of course