Michael Cinco on Dressing Hollywood A-listers, Favorite Pinay Celebrity Client

I have long been an admirer of Michael Cinco, the Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer extraordinaire who caters to Hollywood royalty and jet-setting A-listers. And so, when I heard that NET25 President Caesar R. Vallejos (CRV) was going to interview Michael about his Open For Business program, I asked CRV and my good friend Keren Pascual (who was organizing the interview) if I could accompany them, so that I could meet Michael and interview him as well. Luckily CRV and Keren were able to accommodate my request.

Michael was in town for a few days to receive an award from the Gusi Peace Prize International on November 24 at the Club Filipino. He was honored and honored with the award, and he was the only Filipino to be celebrated this year‘award ceremony.

Our interviews were set for Saturday, November 26, at 4 p.m. in one of the reception halls of the Shangri-la Hotel at BGC, where Michael was staying. When he entered the room, he was wearing his all-black outfit and sunglasses. After introductions were made and pleasantries exchanged, he and CRV sat down to begin the official TV interview, which Keren and I listened to intently from backstage..

Michael revealed that it was initially very difficult for him to try his luck in Dubai in 1997. He chose Dubai because‘It’s a vibrant city where women are known to spend a fortune on fashion. However, he initially encountered many challenges like racial discrimination and trust issues. On the one hand, Filipino designers were looked down upon and viewed more as tailors than fashion designers. But he persevered, worked overtime and twice as hard, making many sacrifices along the way to prove his worth and talent. Her perseverance paid off as soon after, her designs caught the attention of the royal family and the very wealthy women of Dubai..

Michael‘Its clientele includes Arab, Russian, Malaysian, Indian and Pakistani women as they love opulence. The more bling, the better! Michael, after all, is known for his intricate beadwork and embroidery. And because it specializes in wedding dresses, some of its customers order several wedding dresses at once because the wedding celebration sometimes lasts several days..

These days, however, the other thing that‘Michael is busy with his new ready-to-wear line, which will soon be followed by a line of perfumes and fashion accessories.

After the interview with CRV, we had dinner, and it was during this time that Michael relaxed and shared even more fascinating stories and anecdotes. Here are some of the ones he said that I could share with you, my dear readers.:

When asked why he wore sunglasses all the time, he revealed that he suffered from dizziness. Somehow, when he wears sunglasses, he feels a certain calm. He admits it’s psychological and jokes that he wears them to intimidate his wealthy clients from asking for discounts.

When asked how many pairs of sunglasses he owned, his estimate was 200 pairs.

Michael does not buy designer clothes. He buys commercially from Zara and COS since he always wears all-black ensembles anyway.

Among the local stars he dresses, Marian Rivera is his favorite.

The most expensive wedding dress he made cost a million dollars. It was worn by Victoria Swarovski, heiress to the Swarovski empire, and cost a mint because of all the crystals sewn into the dress.

His favorite winter destination is Iceland, and he’s been there five times.

Even though he travels a lot, he is still afraid to fly.

Despite the fact that he has “dressed” many Hollywood celebrities, the only one he has met in person is Mariah Carey. More often than not, Michael coordinates with the celebrity’s styling team, who send him their client’s measurements.

It employs 80 full-time workers, half of whom are Filipinos while the other half are Indians.

Finally, Michael does not smile in front of the camera, he pouts!