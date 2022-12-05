The “Triangle of Sadness” is drowning in a sea of ​​socialist wishes





“Triangle of Sadness” roasts the dirty rich for 90 glorious minutes. The problem? There is still a good hour of film, and the last act is endless. This year’s Palme d’Or at Cannes.winner offers the subtlety of an “Itchy & Scratchy” short, but most viewers won’t mind. The 1% withdrawals turn out to be as decadent as the meals served in “The Menu”. It’s very good. The film lacks satirical targets before director Ruben Stlund of “Force Majure” fame stumbles. By this final reel, he names his targets in the film’s dialogue. Literally. Young lovers Yaya and Carl (Charlbi Dean Kriek and Harris Dickinson) fight over the dinner check early in the story. She’s a glamorous influencer with money to burn (we’re guessing). He’s a male model forced to strut his stuff in humiliating auditions. Its intro scene pokes fun at Balenciaga in a way that makes the current business woes look quaint. The couple settle their gender-based argument and later embark on a luxury cruise. Ultra-rich passengers have their every need met, and these soulless cads get creative with their demands. A crew member is given the boot mid-cruise for the crime of saying “hello” to a passenger’s girlfriend. RELATED: ‘THE LEGACY’ ATTACKS THE RICH WITH COMMON SENSE stlund makes a lot of profit from his satirical targets, from an elderly couple who sell weapons of war for profit to a woman who insists the motor yacht has “dirty sails”. It’s strafed fish in a barrel, but the pacing works in stlund’s favor. And that’s before Woody Harrelson arrives as a drunken captain who yearns for a Marxist world order. Disaster strikes the ship in more ways than one. The minute Harrelson’s character starts reciting the good Marxist words “Triangle” hits a creative iceberg. His anti-American rant signals both the film’s obvious agenda (duh!) and, more importantly, its creative decline. Reagan devotees might nod with satirical “Triangle” broadsides up to this point, even if their favorite president gets checked out by a creepy capitalist (Zlatko Buric). Now conferences are coming without all that fancy gift wrapping. And, when the boat’s passengers find themselves on an isolated island, stlund gives up on entertaining us. “Triangle of Sadness” becomes an MSNBC-style monologue delivered by Keith Olbermann. Laughs fade away, waking tales flood the screen, and Ostlund’s script has the characters say its talking points: Down with the patriarchy!

Socialism rocks!

America is the Great Satan! The beauty behind the first half of “Triangle of Sadness” is how its socialist worldview entertains people of all political stripes. Funny is funny, and rich caricatures are ripe for ridicule. The labored finale stumbles in all the ways that matter. The characters become incredibly incoherent. Brave humor evaporates. The film’s intentions go beyond any attempt at coherent storytelling. Poor Dolly De Leon. Her character is an integral part of the story but only exists to send a socialist message to viewers. Here’s one: what a pity that a ship as solid as the “Triangle of Sadness” has so many leaks. Hit or miss: “Triangle of Sadness” hilariously tears up the rich before resorting to a primer on Marxism 101 (no laughing or straining).

