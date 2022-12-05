Billy Porter Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘Impossible Dreams Come True’





Pose star and LGBTQ+ icon Billy Porter has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over the past three decades, the openly gay entertainer has ably made his mark in the entertainment realm for his boundless talent. From her unforgettable stint as Lola in Broadway’s Kinky Boots to her captivating rendition of Pray Tell in Pose, Porter has proven time and time again that he has to be reckoned with. Along with his immense talent, the 53-year-old has also used his platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS by opening up about his own diagnosis. Due to his powerful impact in the industry and his fierce advocacy, Porter was finally honored with a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 2, which was also World AIDS Day. “I’m grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see the day when my gayness is no longer my responsibility, but is now my greatest superpower,” Porter said at the ceremony. “James Baldwin said, ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace,’ and as you all know, I take that job very seriously. “I am grateful to stand before the world as an open, strong and proud representation of what it looks like to be black, queer and HIV positive in 2022.” Elsewhere in his moving speech, the Emmy winner explained that he was resilient in the face of pressure and prejudice. “I’ve heard a lot of things in my life: ‘You’re too black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination, you’re an abomination, you’ll never be blessed’ , he said, “We know it’s a lie. This theory no longer has any credibility.” Towards the end of the ceremony, Porter thanked his mother for being the “personification of what a true Christian means” before offering some inspirational words to LGBTQ+ people who might be struggling. “[To] all who struggle. It has been a difficult few years for all of us. None of us are well, and that’s fine. Together we will heal,” he exclaimed. “Breathe. It’s perfect. When we love collectively and in unison, we win. You can watch the American Horror Story star’s full Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gaytimes.co.uk/culture/billy-porter-receives-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fame-impossible-dreams-coming-true/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos