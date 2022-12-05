Biden congratulates Kennedy Center honorees at the White House









CNN

—

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden congratulated the class of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday evening, welcoming them to the White House ahead of the star-studded event celebrating America’s arts. Tonight we celebrate a truly exceptional group of artists, and it’s no exaggeration, a truly exceptional group of artists who embody the very spirit of we the people. This year, the Kennedy Center honorees are all an incredible group of people, Biden said. The President reviewed all the winners, their achievements and their contributions to the arts. Among those honored at the Kennedy Center on Sunday night are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Len and the four members of Irish rock band U2. The honorees, selected for their contributions to American culture by the Kennedy Centers Executive Committee of its Board of Trustees, are saluted Sunday evening at the Kennedy Center Opera House in front of their peers, according to the Center. The event will air on December 28. Bidens’ attendance will mark the second year that the first family is carrying on the longstanding tradition that was interrupted under the Trump administration. In 2017, then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump declined to attend the Kennedy Center Honors after two of the honorees that year, screenwriter and television producer Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade said they would skip Trump’s reception at the White House, citing political beliefs. At the time, the White House said Trump’s decision would allow artists to celebrate without any political distractions. Addressing the honorees on Sunday, Biden wrapped his remarks in a message of unity. In the midst of the great division, it was President Lincoln’s plea. Which we would do well to remember today at a time when there is too much hate, too much anger, too much division here in America and quite frankly around the world. We must remember today, as their song says, that we are one, but we are not the same. We get to carry each other, Biden said, lightly quoting U2’s lyrics, which read: One life, but weren’t the same. Some of the notable White House attendees included Sacha Baron Cohen, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Amal Clooney, Matt Damon, and former Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Also in attendance were Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, and Secretary to Education Miguel Cardona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/politics/biden-kennedy-center-honorees-white-house/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos