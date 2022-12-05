Entertainment
Weinstein jury mulls verdict in Hollywood rape case – Entertainment
Huw Griffith (AFP)
Los Angeles, United States ●
Sun, December 4, 2022
Los Angeles jurors began deciding the fate of Harvey Weinstein on Friday, weighing rape and sexual abuse charges that could see the former Hollywood titan jailed for the rest of his life.
A week-long trial heard graphic descriptions of encounters in California hotel rooms between the once-powerful producer and women trying to make their way in the movie business. Prosecutors painted a portrait of a predatory ogre who used his physical and professional prowess to rape and abuse women for years with impunity.
His victims were terrorized and feared for their careers if they exposed the man who had ruled Tinseltown for decades, the lawyers said.
Weinstein, the pulp Fiction producer who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for a series of attacks, denies the series of charges from Los Angeles.
His lawyer sought to paint the accusers either as liars who never had sex with his client or as women who willingly lay on the casting couch, trading sex for a head start in the notoriously competitive world of cinema.
Weinstein, now 70, is charged with seven sex-related counts involving four women, one of whom was identified by his attorney as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom .
“It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,” prosecutor Marlene Martinez told the jury in her closing argument Thursday. “It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”
“Despicable behavior”
Weinstein, who has been credited with making the careers of household names like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow, used his power to prey on women and silence them, Martinez said.
The jury heard testimony from women who said they had been tricked into being alone with the Shakespeare in love producer in his hotel room.
Several described how they begged him to stop as he forced himself on them, gave them oral sex or watched him masturbate, sometimes while he groped them.
“We know the despicable behavior of the defendant,” Martinez told the jury.
“He thought he was so powerful that people […] excuse his behavior.
“‘It’s just Harvey is Harvey. It’s just Hollywood. And for so long, that’s what everybody’s been doing. Everybody just turned their heads.
Defending Weinstein, Alan Jackson told the jury that the prosecution failed to provide evidence that any of the sexual encounters were anything but consensual. The entire prosecution case could be summed up in five words, he said: “Take my word for it.”
Two of the four women at the center of the charges described encounters that never happened, Jackson said. The other two were women who knowingly engaged in transactional sex and now regretted it, he said, and were part of what he called a ‘dogpile’ on Weinstein following the outburst. of the #MeToo movement.
Referring to Siebel Newsom, Jackson said she could “not realize that she is a successful, well-educated, well-mannered, and refined woman who had consensual sex with Harvey Weinstein in exchange for opportunity and of access”.
“Regret is far from rape. You can’t rewrite your own history, no matter who you’re married to.
Weinstein did not testify in his own defense. If found guilty, he faces more than 100 years in prison.
