Director Noah Baumbach tackles misinformation in ‘White Noise,’ with irony
As theaters shut down and the world came to a standstill in 2020, filmmaker Noah Baumbach chose a novel that was about a different apocalyptic tragedy. Baumbach had not read Don DeLillo White noise since his release in 1985, when he was a teenager.
“It had a big effect on me at the time,” Baumbach told NPR’s Steven Inskeep about the film, now in US and UK theaters. “I kept stopping and reading it out loud to Greta (Gerwig, her partner) or anyone who wanted to listen and just say, I can’t believe how much this book really speaks all the time …then it coincided with the pandemic. And that’s really when I thought, well, maybe I’ll try to see if there’s a movie here.”
Baumbach’s self-titled film, like DeLillo’s novel, is a highly stylized and absurd satire of consumerism and mass media that also manages to parody academia, reflect on family life (“the cradle of misinformation”) ) and middle age, and wrap it all up in an extravagant catastrophic plot.
“I kept turning on the TV news and seeing toxic spills and it occurred to me that people don’t view these events as real world events, but as pure television. “, DeLillo himself told NPR at the time. White noise has been published. The novel won the US National Book Award for Fiction.
In the film, the supermarket doubles as a sort of candy-colored temple. Don Cheadle’s character, Professor Murray Siskind, touts himself as a “gateway” between death and spiritual rebirth.
“Look how brilliant it is. Look how full it is of psychic data, waves and radiation. All the letters and all the numbers are there, all the colors of the spectrum, all the voices and all the sounds, all code words and ceremonial phrases,” he says. “You just have to know how to decipher it.”
Jack Gladney (played by Adam Driver), the head of the Hitler Studies department at a small liberal arts college, narrates the film. Gladney also originated the very concept of Hitler Studies. He lives a comfortable life in a Midwestern suburb with his fourth wife, Babette (played by Gerwig), and four children from their six previous marriages. This comfort is disrupted by a menacing cloud or an airborne toxic event, as it is called in the film.
With its budget of $100 million, White Noise is the most ambitious project to date for Baumbach, whose landmark film was The squid and the whale (2005) and whose last film was critically acclaimed Marriage story (2019).
Baumbach describes the film, shot on film, as a “period piece”. The costumes and cars are largely from the 1980s and it features an intricate car chase (complete with a flying family station wagon) and a fully staged train wreck.
“It was a platform but it was fired on the train and expired and everything. We did a lot of the detail work separately from the rounds that were colliding,” Baumbach said. “It also contains many visual effects, but they are designed to work with the same aesthetic.”
Baumbach describes the strangeness that permeates his film as “this kind of otherness, this other reality that floats above the ground,” in short, the same kind of strangeness that accompanied pandemic-era lockdowns.
“We all recognize when we have those moments in our lives, you know, when we recognize that the world feels very strange to us. It’s like things are familiar and unfamiliar to us,” Baumbach said.
In one scene, Gladney lectures the crowds who listened to Hitler, and in doing so inadvertently reveals his concern for death.
“To become a crowd is to prevent death. To stand out from the crowd is to risk death as an individual, to face death alone,” he told the assembled students and teachers, his black cape deployed like a bird of misfortune. The scene is superimposed on the images of the accident between a semi-trailer transporting toxic waste and a train, which triggers the disaster.
Throughout history there are competing accounts as to what is or is not “the truth”. The Gladneys constantly talking over each other combine with the incessant hum of television and radio to create a cacophony of sound that sometimes becomes a symphony.
“That was even my direction to the kids. I said, you’re like a radio that was turned off at the start of the movie and then you’re on all the time. So even when you’re off camera, imagine you have always have this conversation,” Baumbach said. “I saw the family in this film as a kind of microcosm of the wider culture, that’s how we also contribute and collaborate on misinformation. This story opens it up to the wider culture, this notion of fake news that we’ve been living with for a few years.”
This interview was directed by Steve Inskeep and produced by Lisa Weiner and Shelby Hawkins.
