Las Vegas Sees Green on the Hollywood Red Carpet with ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff





Posted: December 4, 2022, 11:49 a.m. Last update: December 4, 2022, 7:13 a.m. The most anticipated TV event of the holiday season, 1923, held its star-studded premiere at Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Friday, December 2. And then he hosted a reboot on Saturday, December 3 in Las Vegas. Wynn Resorts has lured Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and the other stars of the new Paramount+ series to its Encore Theater for a second premiere. And no Hollywood connection was needed to attend this one only at least $10,000.

Helen Mirren, Taylor Sheridan and Harrison Ford attend a premiere of ‘1923’ held at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Image: nydailynews.com) Wynn Las Vegas sold out the event as part of its Ultimate 1923 Weekend experience. According to a press release from the resort, it offered three separate packages. In addition to the showing of the series premiere episode at the Encore Theater, the $10,000 base package included two nights in a Wynn Salon suite, a red carpet walk, passes to the 1923 after-party at Wynn’s Intrigue Nightclub, dinner at Wynn’s SW Steakhouse, two Gold Buckle tickets (first five rows) to the National Finals Rodeo and two tickets to country music DJ and comedian Bobby Bones at the Encore Theater. Set in the early 20th century American West, 1923 which will debut December 18 on the Paramount+ streaming service is the third addition to the expansion Yellowstone universe. It includes the 2018 original series anchored by Kevin Costner, now in its fifth season, as well as 1883, with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Wynn Las Vegas hosted an equally lucrative premiere for 1883 in 2021. Hollywood to Vegas Las Vegas doesn’t have a strong track record of Hollywood premieres. Over the past 15 years, most have taken place at Planet Hollywood, and most have not been for critically acclaimed cinema. They included the 2013 premiere of the Jennifer Lopez vehicle, Parker, the premiere of 2011 The hangover part II,the 2008 premiere of the Kevin Spacy drama, 21, and the premiere in 2007 of Resident, bad, extinction. However, the Wynns’ success in super-monetizing the last two premieres in the critically acclaimed film Yellowstone the universe may set a precedent for other stations to attempt to follow its lead. Celebrate with Hans Solo It’s highly unlikely that Ultimate 1923 Weekend participants were allowed to face Harrison Ford or Helen Mirren. On the rare premieres where civilians are offered tickets for purchase, any celebrities attending are traditionally introduced once the civilians are already seated. However, Las Vegas guests received a perk unavailable to Hollywood VIPs: the presence of Taylor Sheridan. The famous Yellowstone ignored creator 1923is entirely the first in Hollywood. According Hollywood journalist, he was too busy editing episodes of the new series in his room at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.casino.org/news/hollywood-moseys-on-over-to-las-vegas-for-1923-premiere/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

