Priyanka Chopra shares breathtaking photos from her weekend in Dubai | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has shared breathtaking photos of herself from Dubai where she spent a fun weekend on a yacht. The actress slipped into a swimsuit as she soaked up the sun lying on the floor of the yacht, sipped wine and explored the waters on a jet ski. She was in Jeddah for the Red Sea International Film Festival. Read also : As Shah Rukh Khan receives the Red Sea Prize, Priyanka Chopra applauds her from the audience. look

Sharing the best photos and videos from her free time in Dubai, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, weekend vibes with heart eye emoji and star eye emoji. The first image gives a bird’s eye view of Priyanka lying on the floor of the yacht in a yellow swimsuit as the waves caress her body and hair. She is also seen in a striped pink dress as she sits on the deck with a drink in her hand. These are followed by videos of his high-speed jet ski as some famous buildings in Dubai are seen from a distance. A photo from her time in the city shows her in a matching animal print ensemble as she poses in front of a colorful wall. A candid photo shows her standing with a bird on her hand.

A fan commented on the photos, looks like a lot of fun…enjoy and stay safe. Another wrote, Dig that dress. Another fan wrote, Just Wowwwwww PC. A comment also said: A real woman, naturally beautiful.

Priyanka made headlines when she dressed in a bright yellow satin dress as she attended the ‘Women in Cinema’ event at the Red Sea Film Festival on Friday. She paired it with a matching shrug and diamond jewelry. The day before, she had walked the red carpet in an elaborate sheer beige dress.

Priyanka has two movies on the schedule: Love Again and Ending Things. We will soon see her in her first web series, Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi drama was directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also signed Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.