An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 2: Rejected by Audiences Despite Good Reviews





Ayushmann’s latest release, “An Action Hero” was rejected by audiences on its first day, the film will now need a very strong trend on Saturday and Sunday to put on a respectable weekend on board. It looks like the empty run for Ayushmann will continue with ‘An Action Hero’, the film failed to create any buzz around it. The actor lost his Midas touch, at one point he had delivered five consecutive box office hits. Now he’s about to deliver his 4th back-to-back flop. Following the current trend, the film will end under 10 Cr for life, becoming another huge disaster for the actor after Anek who had racked up 8.15 Cr, domestically in his run. Also read: Doctor G Box Office Collection: Finishes with a lifespan of 28 Cr Early Bird Report Day 2 “An Action Hero” is estimated to have collected 1.5 Cr on its first day, which is a below average debut for an actor like Ayushmann. It was planned to take a 4-5 Cr start. The film had failed to build pre-release buzz through its trailer and thus the obvious low start. After the low buzz for the film, it is witnessing a dismal trend in advance bookings. The movie recorded another boring second day ahead, as it generated L35.72 from day 2 ticket sales ahead of time. Box Office Collection Day 2 Ayushmann Khurrana’s first action adventure opened with an extremely low number of Rs 1.31 Crore and there is no growth according to positive reviews and collected 2.16 Cr on 2nd day to carry the total domestic net revenue of “An Action Hero” to 3.47 crores. It will collect 6 crores in the first weekend and see it end with a lifetime of 8-10 Cr. On the other hand, Drishyam 2 has become the top pick of moviegoers this weekend as well. The film topped daily revenue from Friday releases in the Northern market. #AnActionHero gets the much-needed boost/jump on day 2, but the 2-day total remains extremely low, despite favorable word of mouth Ground circuitry is weak Needs a miraculous turnaround on day 3 Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr . Total: 3.47 cr. #India business. pic.twitter.com/H8sxE1J9gt — Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2022 Also Read: Friday Release Movies (December 2, 2022): OTT Releases and Cinemas Discover the last 5 releases of Ayushmann Khurrana, for life. Doctor G (Rs 26.45 Cr)

Anek (Rs 8.15 Cr)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Rs 28.26 Cr)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 60.78 Cr)

Bala (Rs 116.81 Cr)



