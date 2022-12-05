Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner “Exchange Christmas Gifts” – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garnier have built their relationship since J.Lo married Garners’ ex Ben Affleck earlier this year, and it looks like the actresses will be ready to celebrate the holidays together. Source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two stars get along so well now, they will exchange Christmas gifts! More about Jennifer Lopez They will be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they have a great relationship, the insider explained. There is a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the children. J.Lo shares twins Max and Emma14 years old, with his ex Mark Anthonywhile Garner shares Purple16, Seraphine13 years old and his son Sat, 10 with ex Ben. They are so happy and it makes everything work, the source added. A second insider echoed the sentiment, saying HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that women’s friendship has become much stronger recently. J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has taken leaps and bounds over the past few months, the source detailed. They’ve grown closer since her and Ben reunited their romance, but J.Lo and Jens’ friendship is definitely deepening. The insider went on to say that the Hustlers star is the happiest she has ever been. She got her fairy tale ending and she’s grateful to have formed a truly wonderful bond with Jen. They get along very well and things really couldn’t be better. J.Lo and Ben were an item before the Batman Vs Superman star reunited with Garner. In 2002, the It couple got engaged, only to call it off in 2004. Ben then married Garner nearly a year later and welcomed their three children before officially splitting in 2018. In 2021, Bennifer 2.0 was running and the rest is history. Trending items right now trendy now



J.Lo and Jennifer know they’re a part of each other’s lives forever and they’ve also realized how much they have in common, especially when it comes to parenthood, a third source EXCLUSIVELY says. HollywoodLife. They text about their kids and are both such active moms that they’ve really bonded over it. They will see each other during the holidays and there is nothing but love between them. The third insider added that J.Lo wants to give Garner a special gift this holiday season. J.Lo knows that Jen loves the outdoors and gardening and is going to get her something about it for Christmas. J.Lo isn’t really the nature type, but she likes Jen to be. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez in The Mother: first teaser, cast and everything we know about the Netflix movie Kudos to both actresses for making this holiday season filled with family love!

