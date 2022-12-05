Anushka Sharma REVIEW Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan starring Qala; calls it heartbreaking and exhilarating at the same time: Bollywood News





Anushka Sharma, who is currently working on Chakda Xpress, will soon release the sports biopic on OTT. As she’s busy juggling work and personal commitments, the actress caught up on a recent release on Netflix Begin. The film in question features Triptii Dimri as the title character and also marks the acting debut of Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan. Anushka, who worked with Triptii in her Bulbbul production, was rather impressed with her other Netflix outing and praised not only the actress but the entire film crew. Anushka Sharma REVIEW Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan starring Qala; call it heartbreaking and exhilarating at the same time Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share her review and opinion on Qala and called it a true work of art. She posted in her story saying: A daughter yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It is both heartbreaking and exhilarating. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that tells this detailed and heartbreaking story to portray the emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that has never been done before by a movie. She then explained how much she loved the work of the film crew. She continued, @anvita_dee UFF!! Your story is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so well! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and your innocence as an artist are so rare! @kans26 CONGRATULATIONS! to always honestly support the best content and raise the bar every time! Begin is a period drama set in 1930s Kolkata and revolves around the life of a singer and the music industry. The film features Babil Khan and Triptii Dimri as singers. Read also : Anushka Sharma has served as an ambassador for Michael Kors India; The actor will be seen in the watch brand’s upcoming campaigns More pages: Chakda Xpress Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

